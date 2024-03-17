Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 17: Abhira succeeds in proving Kaveri’s innocence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 17, 2024 episode: The episode starts with Armaan apologizing to his family on behalf of Abhira who goes missing after Kaveri asks her to leave the house. He goes into his room and cries remembering Abhira. Abhira is sitting at Armaan’s special spot on the hill. She also thinks about him and feels bad. Abhira says Armaan must be angry but she cannot turn her back from helping the poor people and cannot break her mother, Akshara’s dreams. Abhira sees her name carved by Armaan on the bench along with other family members. She gets emotional and walks away from there.

Next morning, the Poddars assure Kaveri that she will win the case. Ruhi says truth always wins and she is sure Kaveri will emerge victorious in this case. She feeds curd and sugar to Kaveri. Kaveri gives the keys to Vidya. She refuses to take the responsibility. Manisha says they want Kaveri back as they are nothing without her. Kajal says she is sure Armaan will win the case. Kaveri hugs all the children.

Kaveri and Armaan reach the court. Someone pelts a stone on Kaveri and chants this woman made them homeless. The mob attacks Kaveri. Armaan protects her. Dev tries to find out who kept the papers in his cabin. Vidya puts a bandage on Kaveri’s wound. Armaan spots Dev with the papers. He holds his hand and asks about Abhira. Dev says he should ask this instead.

The judge comes and makes everyone sit. Dev begins the argument and accuses Kaveri of making poor people homeless. He asks for permission to call Kaveri in the witness box. Armaan asks Kaveri to just speak the truth and he will handle the rest.

Abhira makes a shocking entry into the court and interrupts the hearing. Dev tells the judge that Abhira is his junior. Abhira says she has crucial evidence related to the case. Armaan asks the judge to grant Abhira permission to show the same. Abhira goes on to play a video in which Kaveri is seen giving money to builder Ajit and ordering him to make houses for poor people before making them vacate their land. It further shows Ajit giving money to some other man. Armaan says Kaveri doesn’t know about this man. Madhav brings that man to the court. His name is Rakesh Singh. Abhira questions him and unveils that it was Ajit who bribed Rakesh and asked him to burn the locality of poor people.

Abhira successfully proves that Ajit is the real culprit and Kaveri is innocent. Ajit tries to escape the scene. But Madhav catches him. The judge pronounces the strictest punishment for Ajit and arrests him. Kaveri is released with full honor.

Dev praises Abhira’s quest to reach the truth and not just win the case. Abhira tells Kaveri that she wanted to trust her but couldn’t. She apologizes for her misbehavior. Kaveri ignores her and leaves. The episode concludes here.