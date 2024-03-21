Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 21: Vidya raises her voice against Kaveri’s decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 21, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Abhira convincing Armaan to stay with his family and leave her. Abhira feels Armaan got into such a situation because of her. He says he doesn’t need her suggestion and refuses to listen to her. Abhira tells Armaan not to worry about his promise to her mother, Akshara. Abhira decides to go to the hostel as she cannot live under Kaveri’s restrictions. She asks Armaan to click pictures with her so that she can preserve their memories. Armaan gets teary-eyed.

At Goenka's house, Manish prays for Abhira and Armaan’s well-being. He wishes that they do not end up leaving the house. He asks God to do some miracle. On the other hand, Ruhi complains to God and weeps before him about not doing anything to stop Armaan from leaving the Poddar mansion. She says she will light the lamp if God does not do anything.

Later, Abhira falls asleep holding Armaan’s sleeve. Armaan looks at her and caresses her hair. He feels bad for her and says that he can’t see her in pain. He also thinks that nothing is more important than his family. He makes a decision. Abhira wakes up and decides to escape late at night as she cannot see Armaan suffer anymore because of a promise to her mother. She tells herself that one day she will have to let go of Armaan. Abhira is sure Kaveri will not change her decision. She plans to leave the house without informing anyone. Vidya sees Abhira packing her stuff in a suitcase. Abhira starts crying. Vidya is stunned.

The Poddars collect in the hall. Kaveri taunts Vidya for not making any arrangements for Abhira and Armaan. Armaan is about to declare his decision. Vidya interrupts him and goes on to bash Kaveri for her decision. Vidya says Abhira and Armaan will not leave the house. She accuses Kaveri of discriminating between Armaan and other kids. Vidya claims that Kaveri would not have taken that decision if Ruhi, Aryan, or Krish would have been involved. Kaveri calls Armaan Vidya’s stepson. Vidya questions Kaveri’s behavior towards Armaan and regrets hurting Armaan. Madhav gets happy seeing Vidya supporting Armaan. Kaveri remains adamant on her stance. She says Vidya got under the influence of Abhira. The episode ends here.

