Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 20: Ruhi persuades Armaan to choose family over Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 20, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Armaan confronting Kaveri regarding his failure in the test she assigned him. Kaveri explains that she had asked Armaan to address three crucial issues, but he mistakenly brought his marriage certificate with Abhira instead. She criticizes Armaan for prioritizing Abhira over his family and labels Abhira as a bad omen. Kaveri insists on Abhira being kicked out of the house to safeguard her family. She mentions that since Abhira is Armaan's responsibility, he should accompany her to fulfill his duties as a husband. Armaan is taken aback by Kaveri's harsh words. Abhira and Ruhi overhear the entire conversation, leaving Abhira in tears. Kaveri pays no attention to her.

Manoj criticizes Abhira. Sanjay comments that he has finally realized it. Manisha shows her support for Abhira. Kajal makes a sarcastic remark about Manisha. Manoj sympathizes with Armaan, but Kajal points out the benefits that Manoj and Krish will have once Armaan leaves the house. Manoj clarifies that he has no intention of replacing Armaan. Sanjay tries to make him understand. Charu and Krish side with Abhira. Manisha also joins them. Vidya and Madhav observe the family members discussing Abhira and Armaan.

At Goenka house, Swarna informs Manish about Kaveri throwing out Abhira and Armaan out of the house. She and Surekha are happy with Kaveri’s decision as they feel Abhira and Armaan are coming in between Ruhi’s happiness. Manish is stunned.

Armaan refuses to exit the house as he is distraught at the thought of separating from his family. He tries to apologize to Kaveri but she closes the door on his face. He bangs the door and threatens to break it but Kaveri remains unaffected. Abhira requests Armaan to stop and control his emotions. She calms him down.

Abhira stops Vidya and Madhav. She questions Kaveri’s love for Armaan and asks them why they did not oppose Kaveri’s order that Armaan should leave the house. Vidya accuses Abhira of Armaan’s ordeal. Abhira says if Kaveri was upset with her, she should have thrown her out of the house, and not Armaan. She asks Vidya and Madhav to swear they are not discriminating between Armaan and other kids. Vidya and Madhav are taken aback

Armaan breaks down and says he won’t be able to handle this separation. Ruhi consoles him and advises Armaan to leave Abhira if he wants to be with his family. Abhira overhears the same.

Vidya attempts to convince Kaveri to change her decision but Kaveri remains adamant. Abhira and Armaan reminisce about the time they spent together. Abhira asks Armaan to leave her if he wants to stay happily with his family. The episode ends here.

