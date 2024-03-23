Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1237: The Episode starts with Abhira seeing everyone at the dinner table. She says it's Holi tomorrow, so we should have a big party. Dadi says we won't celebrate Holi this year. Manisha says we celebrate Holi with two things every year- dhoom and dhaam, and why not this year?

Dadi says nobody is happy this year, so why do a drama of happiness in front of others? Abhira says the purpose of Holi is to forget everything and celebrate happiness. Dadi says we won't celebrate Holi.

Vidya serves rice to Kaveri. Dadi stops her. She says Manisha and Ruhi will take responsibility for her food and medicines. Manisha says they are not so responsible, and Vidya has always handled this matter. Dadi says we thought of doing something new since new things are being welcomed by the family. Vidya thinks about the times when Kaveri relied on her.

Vidya cries. Armaan and Abhira come to Vidya and console her. Abhira says sorry that Vidya and Kaveri drifted apart because of her. Manisha says they haven't done anything wrong; Mummysa was wrong here. She praises Vidya for stopping her and also credits Abhira for the changes at home. Vidya agrees, and they hug Abhira. Armaan says Abhirra will be too flattered. Ruhhi sees this from a distance.

Krish and the other kids say they want to play Holi. Sanjay says no one will play Holi this year as Kaveri has not permitted it. Manoj says he used to think Abhira was good for this family, but now he doesn't. Kajal sides with her, too. Dadi looks from the stairs above. Charu says that Abhira is the reason Dadi walks freely. Ruhi scolds the children and says they are behaving like Abhira.

Abhira and Armaan hear everything. Abhira tells Ruhi that she should not insult her in front of the children and apologizes to them for ruining their Holi. Abhira leaves, and Armaan shouts at Ruhi. He says he will keep supporting her as she tries to keep the family happy and always tries to adjust, but they fail to tell her goodness. Madhav smiles. Ruhi stands shocked.

Abhirra goes to Armaan's favorite place and cries. Manish comes and consoles her. She says her mom never liked Holi and used to watch her play from a distance. Manish thinks of Akshara and how she dislikes Holi. He promises Abhira that the Poddars will celebrate Holi. Abhira almost hugs him and then thinks of Ruhi's words.

Armaan wakes Abhira from her sleep and takes her out for Holika Dahan. Abhira asks him to get the other family members; Armaan says the kids are sleeping, so she is stuck with him. They pray for each other as they light the fire. The episode ends here.

