Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1236: The Episode starts with Vidya saying that Kaveri is right, she never had the courage to speak up against Kaveri, but this time she got the courage from Abhira. She holds Abhira’s hands and the latter gets emotional. She says if Abhira hadn’t explained to her the day before then she wouldn’t have stood up against her.

Vidya also reveals that Abhira was planning to run away without informing anyone to save the family from falling apart. This shocks Armaan and others. She adds that Abhira just thinks of family and Kaveri is throwing her out. She also adds that Kaveri should make sure this news doesn’t go out, or else the people would know injustice is happening in the house of big lawyers, and cases won’t come and their firm will shut down.

Armaan asks Vidya to calm down and says he wants to share his decision. Vidya says no. Abhira asks her not to fight because of her. Vidya says no, this should have happened much before. She holds Armaan and Abhira’s hands. She says that she doesn’t know if her Rohit will come back or not, so she doesn’t want to lose her other son. She asks Kaveri to look at the other family members’ faces and see if they are happy. Vidya also says that she is ready to fight with everyone to make Armaan and Abhira stay at home.

Advertisement

Kaveri gives in and says that she will change her mind and let Armaan and Abhira stay. Everyone gets happy. Armaan and Abhira bend down to touch her feet. Dadi moves back. She says Armaan, you are smiling today, one day you will make this girl leave this house. She goes. Armaan and Abhira cry. Vidya cries and consoles Abhira. Krish comes and hugs Armaan. Everyone gathers around Armaan for a group hug. Vidya hugs Abhira. Manisha says Vidya is the best. They all praise her and Aryan calls her superwoman. Vidya says she is not a superwoman, she is the mother of the best son in the world.

Sanjay walks away thinking now that Armaan is staying, everything got ruined. Armaan holds Abhira’s hand and pulls Abhira into the group hug. Ruhi looks in shock. Kaveri gets angry seeing them from the stairs.

Dev gets angry at Charu. He says that he should have called Charu’s family and told them the truth. He adds that he knows CHaru has stolen the contract from her family and kept it on Dev’s table. He also shared that he knows Abhira won’t do it as she clearly mentioned that she won’t mix her professional and personal life. Charu says she is in love with her and that’s why she did that. She admits that she is wrong and she will put forward her resignation papers.

Dev asks her not to do so as he has also developed feelings for her. He holds her hand and says he has to tell her something. His phone rings and he asks to be excused. Charu smiles.

Abhira hugs Vidya and says sorry as she got charged up yesterday and said a lot of things. Vidya says you didn’t do wrong, thanks. She gives Abhira bangles.

Abhira says she has the habit of losing everything and can’t take this. Vidya asks her to stop talking and makes her wear the bangles. She says don’t get happy, promise me that you’ll always be with Armaan, and never leave him. Abhira nods. Vidya hugs her. Madhav comes and asks if he should come later. Ahira leaves.

Madhav says to Vidya that he liked the way she supported Armaan and thanks her. Vidya says he is her son too and he doesn’t need to thank her. He says that he felt nothing will get better but ever since Abhira came back, he feels anything can happen.

Advertisement

Armaan checks Abhira's packed suitcase. He says she is always ready to elope. Ruhi comes and says that maybe she wanted to escape for real. Armaan says she wants to run away so that he doesn't leave the house and his family. Ruhi asks Armaan what he has decided to choose between Abhira and his family. Armaan asks to let it go.

Abhira comes and says even she wants to know. Armaan notices the bangles on Abhira's wrist and asks how she got his grandma's bangles. Abhira explains. Ruhi asks why she is going around making false promises to Armaan's family members. The two argue. Armaan asks them how they have got the energy to fight after so much. Ruhi leaves.

Abhira says Armaan always defends her best friend. The two have a banter and Abhira falls in Armaan's arms. The two have a moment and Armaan runs away. Abhira shouts that he hates him. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 21: Vidya raises her voice against Kaveri’s decision