17+ Iconic Harry Styles Hairstyles That Stole the Spotlight

If there is one thing that can be said about Harry Styles, it is that he knows how to turn heads with his impeccable sense of style. While he is widely recognized for his incredible musical talent, his sense of fashion has also earned him an enormous fan following. Harry Styles’ hairstyles, in particular, have become somewhat of a talking point among fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Styles’ ever-changing locks are never dull. His hair has gone through several transformations over the years — from a floppy, boy-next-door style to more recent, androgynous looks that defy gender norms. He is known to sport styles that push boundaries, and his willingness to experiment has garnered admiration from both fans and critics alike.

Whether he’s performing on stage, strutting down the runway, or simply going about his daily routine, the British rock star’s hair is a topic of discussion. His choice of styles is a reflection of his confidence, creativity, and versatility.

In this article, we will delve deeper into Harry Styles' hairstyles and take a look at his iconic hair moments throughout his career.

17+ Harry Styles Hairstyles And Haircuts That Redefine Fashion Trends

From his days in the One Direction boy band to his current solo career, Harry has never been afraid to take risks and switch up his look. Here are some Harry Styles haircuts that prove the singer is indeed a hair icon:

1. Harry Styles Long Hair

It is no secret that in the past few years, the One Direction heartthrob could effortlessly be spotted flaunting his luscious tresses. It is our firm belief that the relaxed and effortless vibe of his lengthy locks complements his striking facial features to a T. So if you happen to share similar features, don't hesitate to adopt this style for yourself!

2. Swept-back Hairstyle

Whether Styles rocks a shorter or longer haircut, his signature move is always to sweep it back. This effortlessly chic style is perfect for any occasion, from commanding the stage to commanding the attention of the paparazzi. And if you're going for that perfectly polished look, just opt for a longer cut on top to achieve your hair goals.

3. Voluminous Hairdo

Harry's iconic hairstyles have been heavily influenced by one particular element: volume. Fearlessly embracing this attribute, the singer has continuously opted for sky-high locks that have left many in awe. Fortunately, recreating his looks isn't rocket science. With some good ol' teasing, you too can channel Harry's signature 'do and leave it be — because trust us, the more volume the better.

4. Dunkirk Hairstyle

The Dunkirk movie proved to be a major turning point in the English singer’s fashion choices. One of the standout features was his iconic haircut which left his fans in awe. His hair had been cut in a stylish and fashionable manner to suit the demands of his role in the movie. This look is definitely worth a try and is one of the best options out there if you are looking to get a short and fashionable haircut inspired by the legend himself.

5. Piecey Hairstyle

During his early years, Harry Styles was known for rocking the stylish piecey hairdo. He flaunted his locks in a charming medium-length fashion, featuring an alluring blend of lengthy and pointed layers styled towards one side. To achieve this cool style, a naturally voluminous mane and an adept application of hair products would surely come in handy.

6. Harry Styles Short Hair

Most of the hair icon’s short hairstyles follow a recognizable trend. While he isn't a fan of buzz cuts, his smaller strands always exhibit a certain laissez-faire charm. This artfully disheveled look is just one of the many reasons why his legions of followers simply can't get enough of him, no matter where in the world they might be.

7. Skater Hairstyle

Harry might not have been a professional skateboarder, but he rocked the look flawlessly back in the day. Following the lead of typical adolescent guys, Styles allowed his tresses to grow and expertly styled them to create a laid-back and alluring vibe. His locks were simply irresistible!

It's a known fact among the fandom that the musician's luscious locks are of the naturally curly variety. Although Harry Styles’ curly hair tends to metamorphose into waves as they grow longer, there's no denying that those coils are noticeable and make quite an impression when his hair is kept shorter.

9. Sophisticated Hairstyle

There's no denying his expertise in crafting a stylish hairdo. If you want to emulate his sophisticated look, simply let your locks grow out for about 3-4 inches. From there, it's all about executing the sweeping back method with precision and ensuring that the sides are expertly groomed.

10. Shoulder-length Hairstyle

As Harry embarked on his hair growth journey, he reached a pinnacle of style when he sported a luxurious shoulder-length ‘do. This hairstyle is a divine match for men with luscious waves and coils, but also for those with straight tresses of ample volume. The beauty of this look lies in the limitless styling possibilities that follow!

11. Quiff Haircut

Harry Styles rocks a killer quiff, proving that it’s not just a trend, but a timeless classic. The effortlessly chic style flatters his already chiseled features and makes him a style icon in his own right. Not only does it exude confidence, but it also provides easy maintenance for busy days. Trust us, if you have locks as thick and luscious as Harry's, the quiff is an absolute must-try.

12. Messy Pompadour

If you're looking for a stylish upgrade, the pompadour is definitely worth considering. It's just as on-trend as the quiff, and it's the perfect way to add some dapper charm to your look. And while the classic pompadour has always been a head-turner, why not take a page from Styles' book and try a more modern twist on this timeless hairstyle? Trust us, you won't regret it.

13. Emo Hairstyle

Although it's highly unlikely that Harry was an ardent emo enthusiast, he undoubtedly managed to master the emo hairstyles for men during his adolescent years. His luscious, sideways-parted fringes enhanced his striking features, highlighting his youthful charm to perfection.

14. Clean Cut

Yearning for a suave Harry Styles’ hairstyle that complements every setting? Our ultimate recommendation is the chic clean-cut look. The sides are pristinely trimmed, whereas the top exhibits a slight increase in length, gently swept backward. It's a great option for both a professional work environment and a school day, so go give it a try!

15. Medium-length Hairstyle

If you're feeling indecisive about which of Harry's hairstyles to rock, opt for the perfect compromise! Go for the medium-length cut that he rocked so effortlessly a few years back. This hairstyle is everything a young adult could want, from the easy-going, carefree strands to the sleek, refined edges. With this look, you'll have the best of both worlds — fashion-forward style and a laid-back attitude.

16. Tousled Hairstyle

Let's reiterate the timeless truth — tousled hair ought to be your best pal. One of the most renowned hairdos of Harry Styles features tresses that are unruly and luxuriantly long. He takes this hairdo a step further by effortlessly tousling his locks at every turn.

17. Multi-layered Hairstyle

Men's haircuts with layers that are expertly done are sure to draw attention. Whether you have natural curly or wavy hair like Harry’s or glossy and straighter hair, there is no reason to think twice about getting a layered haircut. With this style, your locks will fall into place seamlessly, without the need for any hair products.

18. Greaser Hairstyle

Let's wrap things up with a notorious bad boy Harry Styles’ hairstyle that has been an enduring trend for over 50 years. The classic greaser hairdo from the 1950s never fails to captivate the ladies, particularly when you leave a single strand loose over your forehead. It's an iconic look that never goes out of fashion.

Which Face Shape Is Most Suitable for Harry Styles’ Hairstyles?

The truth is, Harry is lucky enough to have a versatile face shape that allows him to pull off a wide range of hairstyles. However, there are certain styles that tend to work particularly well on certain face shapes. For example, Harry's natural curls lend themselves beautifully to a more oval or heart-shaped face. These face shapes tend to be softer and more feminine, and the curls add a touch of texture and volume that complements that look.

On the other hand, if you have a more angular or square-shaped face like Harry's, a sharper and more structured cut can help balance out those features. This is why we've seen Harry experiment with everything from tousled hair to a slicked-back pompadour over the years.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to find a style that makes you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin — just like Harry does with every hair transformation he takes on. Whether you're rocking curly hair or a classy hairstyle, as long as you feel great, that's all that matters.

How to Style Your Hair the Harry Styles Way?

Achieving Harry Styles’ look may seem daunting at first but with a few key tips and tricks, you too can style your hair like the beloved British pop star. Here's how:

1. Invest in Quality Hair Products

To achieve Harry's signature style, you'll need the right products to keep your hair in place and looking effortlessly tousled. Opt for a high-quality pomade or hair wax to give your hair hold and texture, while also keeping it shiny and healthy-looking.

2. Get a Layered Cut

Harry's hair is all about texture and movement, so a layered cut is essential. Ask your stylist for long layers throughout your hair to add volume and movement, while also creating a shaggy, undone look.

3. Embrace Your Natural Texture

Whether you have curly or straight hair type, embracing your natural hair texture is key to achieving Harry's effortless style. Use your fingers to tousle your hair and create a slightly messy, carefree look.

4. Experiment with Length

While Harry is known for his longer locks, don't be afraid to experiment with shorter lengths. A shaggy, textured crop can be just as stylish and is perfect for summer.

5. Have Fun with Accessories

Harry often accessorizes his hair with bandanas or headscarves, giving his look a unique and bohemian vibe. Try incorporating a colorful bandana or headband into your style to add some personality and flair.

By following these tips and experimenting with different styles, you'll be well on your way to achieving Harry's effortless and iconic hair look. So, go ahead and up your style game the Harry Styles way.

Conclusion

Harry Styles' hairstyles have become synonymous with his eclectic and ever-changing style. From his long locks to his daringly short cuts, he has never been afraid to experiment and push the boundaries of fashion. It's safe to say that the singer’s hairstyles have played a significant role in establishing him as a fashion icon, inspiring countless fans to take risks with their own hair. As he continues to go through his hair evolutions and surprise us with new looks, we can't wait to see what's next for Harry's mane. Whether it's long and flowing or short and sharp, one thing is for sure — Harry Styles' hair will always make a statement.

