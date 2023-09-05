How Long Does a Perm Last?: Get Your Answers Right!

Many people turn to perms to revamp their look by adding a touch of glamour and style to their hair. But before getting a perm done and spending a fortune at the salon, let us know “How long does a perm last?”. The allure of bouncy waves or defined curls is undeniable but when it comes to maintaining them and treating them for long-lasting results, the procedures must be followed well to enjoy the results of a perm over a long period of time.

There are an extensive array of perms that you can choose for yourself which include wavy, coily, bouncy, and defined locks. The world of haircare and treatments may be a little confusing for most people. Therefore, with this article, we will try to help you out by discussing various scientific facts, different types, factors responsible for longevity such as hair length, thickness, type, etc., and crucial tips to maintain perms that will stand the test of time.

Why Do People Get a Perm?

There are various reasons why people get perms. Their popularity firstly lies in the very fact that it offers a complete change of look by changing the hair structure and appearance. They, additionally provide a low-maintenance way to achieve a curly or wavy look for people with straight hair without daily styling. Hair perms can also help add volume and texture to fine hair or help straight hair maintain its shape, even in humid conditions.

How Does a Perm Work?

Hair perming is a chemical treatment that reshapes the hair bonds and thus its appearance. Hair is made up of a protein called keratin which determines many structural properties of the same. When two keratin molecules interact, they form a disulfide bond according to which our hair strands get their natural shape. Therefore, perming chemicals are used in the form of creams to treat hair in order to break down the disulfide bonds between keratine molecules. When these keratin structures are free to form new bonds, the perming tools help restructure them (1) .

Chemical-infused hair creams are applied to your hair in different stages, first for breaking and then for reforming and holding the natural bonds in your. After applying a waving lotion, your hair is wrapped around rods or rollers, and the lotion sets the hair into its new shape. A neutralizer is then applied to stabilize the new bonds. The results differ according to the size of the rollers used, and the processing time of the hair. For example, using large rollers will achieve bigger and looser waves, whereas using small rollers or processing your hair for a longer period of time will offer tighter curls.

How Long Does a Perm Last?

The consideration of getting a perm done is a long-term commitment because typically, perms last for about three to six months. This variation in longevity depends on several factors, including the type of perm, your hair's natural texture, the quality of perm solutions and creams used during treatment, and your hair care routine. This is because you are chemically changing the hair bonds which will require good-quality solutions to initialize the process in a firm manner and a good hair care routine caring for your perms will ensure that the newly formed bonds are in place for a longer duration of time.

To ensure that your hair quality is not hampered, one should not dye or bleach freshly permed hair because it may be weaker as it has faced a lot of damage during the perming process. So, dye or bleach may further damage the hair and cause breakage. It is wise to wait for at least 1-2 weeks before subjecting your hair to any further chemical treatment.

Types of Perms Based on Technique

Cold Perm or Ceramic Perm: Cold perms use rods made of ceramic material that are wrapped under room temperature or cool water to set the curls. They require a set of treatment solutions that are applied to the hair before wrapping the hair strands. After all the rods are placed, the hair is blow-dried until the solution dries up. Then the rods are removed leaving you with lustrous curls. They are treated with an alkaline solution which is less damaging to the hair, however, it is still important to ensure good aftercare for maintaining the perms. Typically, cold perms last three to six months depending on the amount of care taken.

Hot Perm or Digital Perm: In this procedure, a digital machine is wired to different rods. These rods are used to wrap hair strands which are then switched on to initiate the heating process. This offers the flexibility of using different sizes of rods and setting different time and temperature settings according to the desired hair structure. This process helps to accelerate the chemical process. Usually, a digital perm lasts for an average of four months, however, there are other factors that play a role in determining the same. Digital perms use high heat which may be damaging to the hair follicle, especially already damaged and weak hair. Therefore, consult a professional stylist before making the decision to get one done.

Types of Perms Based on Style:

Spiral Perm: A spiral perm is a type of perm that results in long, coily, and tight curls that resemble corkscrews or spirals. This style is achieved by using long perm rods or rollers, which are attached vertically to the hair. Each section of hair is carefully wrapped around the rod from the roots to the ends, resulting in uniform, elongated curl patterns.

Body Wave Perm: A body wave perm, also known as a gentle wave or soft wave perm, is a perm style that aims to create subtle, loose waves and voluminous curls. This technique produces a natural and relaxed look. Body wave perms are achieved by using larger perm rods or rollers, to which the hair is wrapped horizontally. The result is an effortless and beachy wave pattern that resembles the gentle waves of the ocean.

Beach Wave Perm: A beach wave perm is designed to give your hair that effortless, just-off-the-beach look. It creates loose, natural-looking permanent waves that mimic the messy yet stylish texture of beach day hair. This style is achieved by using larger rods and lower treatment timing.

Pin Curl Perm: A pin curl perm involves using small, tightly wound curls to achieve a vintage, retro look. This technique creates bouncy curls that will remind you of the vintage pin-up hairstyles from the 1940s and 1950s.

Spot or Partial Perm: A spot or partial perm focuses on perming specific sections or areas of the hair rather than the entire head. It's a versatile option, allowing you to add curls or waves to specific areas, such as the crown or ends of your hair. This technique is often chosen to add volume and texture to specific parts of the mane while leaving other areas straight or natural offering you a personalized look.

Straight Perms: Straight perms are treatments done to natural curls in order to achieve a more straightened hair look. Unlike regular perms, in this process alkaline solutions are used to break bonds between curly or wavy hair, and a hot flat iron is run over each strand to flatten them. If done professionally, it lasts for over 3-6 months and if done at home, it may last for over 6 weeks depending on the care taken after the treatment.

Factors That Affect Perm Longevity:

Several factors influence how long your perm will last. These include:

Hair Type : The natural texture of your hair plays a significant role. Coarse or resistant hair tends to hold a perm longer than fine or porous hair.

: The natural texture of your hair plays a significant role. Coarse or resistant hair tends to hold a perm longer than fine or porous hair. Perm Type: The specific type of perm you choose, such as spiral, body wave, or digital, can impact how long it lasts. Some styles have a more extended lifespan due to their tighter curl patterns.

The specific type of perm you choose, such as spiral, body wave, or digital, can impact how long it lasts. Some styles have a more extended lifespan due to their tighter curl patterns. Hair Care Routine: Your post-perm hair care routine is crucial. Using sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for curly hair can help maintain the curls' integrity.

Your post-perm hair care routine is crucial. Using sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for curly hair can help maintain the curls' integrity. Styling Habits: Frequent heat styling or excessive brushing can loosen the curl pattern and shorten the lifespan of your perm.

Frequent heat styling or excessive brushing can loosen the curl pattern and shorten the lifespan of your perm. Hair Growth Rate: As your hair grows, the new growth will be straight, which can create a noticeable contrast with the permed sections. Therefore, the natural hair growth rate also determines the longevity of perm.

As your hair grows, the new growth will be straight, which can create a noticeable contrast with the permed sections. Therefore, the natural hair growth rate also determines the longevity of perm. Perm Technique: A skilled stylist who properly assesses your hair type and applies correct perm techniques can ensure better longevity.

A skilled stylist who properly assesses your hair type and applies correct perm techniques can ensure better longevity. Chemical Strength: The strength of the perming solution and the processing time can impact how well the curls hold and, consequently, how long the perm lasts.

The strength of the perming solution and the processing time can impact how well the curls hold and, consequently, how long the perm lasts. Environmental Factors: Exposure to humidity, sun, and other environmental conditions can affect the longevity of your perm, especially if your hair is prone to frizz.

Is There Anything You Can Do to Make it Last Longer?

Yes, there are several things you can do to extend the longevity of your perm:

Use the Right Hair Care Products: Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for curly or permed hair. These hair products help maintain the curl structure and prevent premature fading.

Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for curly or permed hair. These hair products help maintain the curl structure and prevent premature fading. Avoid Excessive Heat Styling: Heat-styling tools like straighteners and curling irons can damage the curl pattern. Minimize their use or use them on the lowest heat setting when necessary.

Heat-styling tools like straighteners and curling irons can damage the curl pattern. Minimize their use or use them on the lowest heat setting when necessary. Regular Touch-ups: Get periodic touch-ups to maintain the shape and integrity of your curls, typically every two to six months, depending on your hair type and the type of perm.

Get periodic touch-ups to maintain the shape and integrity of your curls, typically every two to six months, depending on your hair type and the type of perm. Use Silk Pillowcases: Silk pillowcases have smaller fiber sizes that do not create high amounts of friction with the hair strands, thus keeping them well protected from damage.

Silk pillowcases have smaller fiber sizes that do not create high amounts of friction with the hair strands, thus keeping them well protected from damage. Deep Conditioning: Use a deep conditioning treatment to keep your curls hydrated and prevent them from becoming dry and frizzy.

Use a deep conditioning treatment to keep your curls hydrated and prevent them from becoming dry and frizzy. Air-dry Whenever Possible: Let your hair air-dry instead of using a blow dryer, especially on low or no-heat settings, to minimize damage and frizz.

Let your hair air-dry instead of using a blow dryer, especially on low or no-heat settings, to minimize damage and frizz. Avoid Brushing Dry Hair: Brushing your permed hair when it's dry can disrupt the curl pattern and cause frizz. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to detangle.

Brushing your permed hair when it's dry can disrupt the curl pattern and cause frizz. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to detangle. Protect from Humidity: Use anti-humidity products or techniques to protect your perm from frizz on humid days.

Use anti-humidity products or techniques to protect your perm from frizz on humid days. Avoid Chemical Treatments: Minimize the hair treatments using harsh chemicals like coloring or bleaching, as they can weaken the hair and affect the perm's longevity.

Tips to Maintain Your Perm

The basic tips and tricks to maintain your perm for them to appear lustrous and to last longer are:

Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo and a conditioner formulated for curly hair.

Apply a leave-in conditioner to keep your curls hydrated.

Avoid brushing your hair when it's dry to prevent frizz.

Use a diffuser attachment when blow-drying on a low-heat setting.

Conclusion:

So, the answer to your confusion of “how long does a perm last”, is 3 to 6 months to put it simply. However, we have learned that there are various factors that affect this process which plays an important role in determining longevity. Perms can be a fantastic way to transform your hair and style. Understanding the different types of perms, the factors affecting their longevity, and how to properly maintain them will help you enjoy your curls or waves for months to come. So, embrace the perm and let your hair shine with lasting beauty.

