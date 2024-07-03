10 K-pop songs to enjoy on a rainy day: BTS' V's Rainy Days, IU's BBIBBI and more

BTS' V's Rainy Day, Even of Day's Right Through Me, BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love and many more K-pop songs are the perfect tracks to add to your monsoon playlist. These songs range from romantic love songs and melancholic tunes to peppy dance numbers. Here are 10 K-pop songs to enjoy on a rainy day with coffee and toast.

10 best K-pop songs for Monsoon

Rainy Days by BTS' V

Rainy Days is a track for BTS' V's solo album Layover which also marked his debut as a soloist. The song was dropped as a pre-release track in the month of Monsoon in August. The track is mostly in English with few Korean phrases. The lyrics talk about missing a special person on rainy days. V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

BBIBBI by IU

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. Moreover, she is also a popular actress. BBIBBI is a digital single by IU which was released in October 2018. The song has a retro vibe and through the song, IU addresses the haters.

Ready to Love by SEVENTEEN

The K-pop group SEVENTEEN are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. Ready to Love is the lead single of their album Your Choice. As the title suggests, the song is about confronting one's feelings of love and being ready to start a relationship.

Wind Flower by MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO made their debut in 2014 with the EP HEello which included their title track Mr. Ambiguous along with the music video. The group consists of members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. Wind Flower was released as the lead single of their album Blue;s which was released in November 2018. It is a sad breakup song that is both comforting and tormenting at the same time.

Right Through Me by Even of Day

Even of Day is a subunit of the band Day6 and consists of members Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. They are known for their melancholic and heart-touching music. Right Through Me was the main single of the subunit's second extended play which was released in 2021. The sad song captures the essence of being ignored by someone and when care and affection are only met by silence.

Dancing Cartoon by BOL4

Bolbbalgan4 or BOL4 was a duo with Woo Ji Yoon and Ahn Ji Young but the former parted ways in 2020 and since then it has continued as a solo act. Dancing Cartoon is a fun and catchy song which encapsulates the constant thinking and spiralling one does when one develops a crush.

Forever Rain by BTS' RM

BTS' RM is known for writing meaningful lyrics which are relatable and also force the listeners to think beyond. He is appreciated for being relatable and consequential. Forever Rain was released in 2018 as a part of Mono. The song compares the sadness inside with the rain.

Let's Not Fall in Love by BIGBANG

BIGBANG made their debut in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. Let's Not Fall in Love talks about the uncertainties one feels before falling in love.

Epiphany by BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024. The artist has soothing vocals which are perfect for ballads. Epiphany is a song about self-love and talks about the realization that in life one should love oneself no matter what. It was released in 2018 with the album Love Yourself: Answer.

Dive With You by eaJ and Seori

eaJ, also known as Jay was a member of the group Day6. Seori is a singer-songwriter who debuted in 2020. Dive with You is a love song which revolves around getting lost with your loved one and choosing to love them every day.

