BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have been announced to be appearing in a brand-new variety show where they will be traveling across various places and spending quality time together. However, ARMYs have discovered certain pictures that suggest that V or Kim Taehyung might also join them on the show.

ARMYs speculate if BTS' V will also appear in Jungkook and Jimin's travel show

On July 3, 2024, it was announced by Big Hit Music that BTS members Jungkook and Jimin would be joining forces for a brand-new variety show titled Are You Sure? In the show, both the K-pop stars will be traveling to many new regions ahead of their enlistment. However, the fandom has found certain ‘evidence’ that leads them to believe that V or Kim Taehyung will also be a part of the series.

The first clue emerged from a post by Kim Taehyung during Korean New Year's Day or Chuseok. The K-pop star uploaded a picture of the sunset from Jeju Island. ARMYs quickly noticed that in a variety show's trailer, there was a similar shot with a view resembling Taehyung’s picture. This led fans to speculate that Taehyung might be participating in the series.



Additionally, Taehyung uploaded pictures with Jimin and Jungkook, who had the same haircuts as seen in the show's teaser video, further fueling the rumors. Although it is possible that Kim Taehyung might have joined the show and the production team kept it as a surprise element, some fans remain skeptical. They believe it could just be a coincidence and might not mean anything more.

More about the upcoming show Are You Sure?

The upcoming travel show Are You Sure? starring Jungkook and Jimin will showcase the idols in various new places. The duo's adventure kicks off in the United States and then takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they'll partake in camping, canoeing, and road trips. A new teaser video, along with the official poster for the show, has been released.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

