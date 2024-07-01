BTS celebrates For You MV crossing 100 million views by releasing UNSEEN behind-the-scenes after 9 years; watch

BTS released their Japanese single For You 9 years ago and finally, it has achieved a big milestone by crossing 100 million views on YouTube. To celebrate the For You music video achieving this feat, BTS released For You music video unseen behind the scenes.

On June 29, 2024, at around 10:30 PM KST BTS’ Japanese single For You music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. For You was released on June 4, 2015, meaning that the video achieved the feat after more than 9 years.

On June 30, 2024, to celebrate For You crossing 100 million views BTS released an unseen behind-the-scenes video through its official Japanese YouTube channel. The video takes you back to the time when BTS was in its initial years and lets a warming peek into the hard work they put in For You.

The never-before-seen For You MV behind begins with the BTS members huddling for a group cheer and then shooting the dance break of the music video. Fans soon see V having fun on his bicycle and later he and J-Hope have some fun behind the camera with a cap.

The behind-the-scenes video further shows the development of the For You MV. In another heartwarming scene, we see the BTS members teasing Jungkook for a letter.

Watch the full BTS’ For You MV never before seen behind the scenes video here:

Know more about BTS' recent activities

BTS has established itself as a worldwide K-pop sensation. Being one of the most followed K-pop bands in history. Currently, all members of BTS are enlisted in the military to complete their mandatory service except for the oldest Jin who was discharged last month on June 12, 2024.

In other news, J-Hope is set to be discharged from the military in October 2024. Recently, Jin also posted about J-Hope’s upcoming discharge and advised him to work hard like he is doing.

Also, Jimin is set to make his solo comeback with his album MUSE on June 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) alongside the lead track Who.

