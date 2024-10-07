Is Lee Min Ho dating chaebol heiress Joanna Chun? Alleged sightings, mutual friends, and more lead to rumors

As a Hallyu star, Lee Min Ho is often the center of attention of fans following the K-content world. His dating life is no exception. Though the actor had two public relationships in the past, he managed to keep it under wraps for the most part. Now, a new buzz says, he is romantically involved with chaebol heiress Joanna Chun. What led to such speculations? Let’s dive deep into the world of rumors.

Initially, on October 3, the speculations first started to spread on social media. It was revealed that Lee Min Ho and Joanna Chun, the daughter of the Paradise Group’s chairman, share some mutual friends and connections in various fields of their shared interests including fashion design, art exhibition, and photography.

Netizens pointed out that this year, he has been frequently traveling to Japan and staying at the Edison hotels despite having no such schedules there. The rumor started when many noticed that Joanna Chun was also spotted at the same hotels quite a few times, sometimes even every month. According to some alleged eyewitnesses, the duo checked in at the same locations more than once.

Further sparking rumors of their romantic relationship, an old photo resurfaced. It showed them both attending G-Dragon’s New Year’s Party. Joanna Chun was seated beside the BIGBANG member while Lee Min Ho was peaking behind Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae.

Advertisement

Not too long after, on January 19, 2024, a passerby spotted The Heirs actor in the lobby of the Japanese hotel once again. A social media post by one of Joanna Chun’s friends showed that she attended a party in Tokyo on July 23, 2024, and Lee Min Ho was also spotted at the same party wearing a hat. However, all of these still remain speculations as nothing has been officially disclosed by the actor’s agency.

Meanwhile, the wealthy heiress was previously rumored to be dating BTS’ V. She is also known to be friends with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie. On the other hand, Lee Min Ho only had two confirmed relationships in the past: the first with his The Heirs co-star Park Min Young and then with Bae Suzy.

ALSO READ: NewJeans members' mothers accuse HYBE of ‘covering up’ bullying against Hanni; Claim CCTV clip missing