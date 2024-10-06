When BLACKPINK’s Rosé hilariously summoned a ‘ghost’ during livestream; Watch

Will you believe it if we say that BLACKPINK’s Rosé once had a ghost experience on the livestream? Yes, you heard it right. The fans were teasing her saying that there was someone behind her. The K-pop idol was just telling them not to joke because she knew there was no one and that was when it happened. Rosé was too shocked to believe that she accidentally summoned a ghost.

What happened was fans were just having a bit of fun and playful banter with their beloved K-pop idol. In response, Rosé said, “Everyone, there’s no ghost behind me. I have never seen a ghost before. At this moment, in this V LIVE, if you happen to see a ghost…”, she couldn’t even finish her sentence before something fell on the floor at a distance.

The BLACKPINK member looked at it and she was too shocked to believe it, especially since the timing made it more eerie. For fans watching her on the screen, it felt like she was inside a horror movie.

Later, the video went insanely viral among the fans who called it one of the funnies moments of BLACKPINK members.

Watch the clip here:

Roseanne Park MBE, better known by her stage name Rosé is the vocalist of megastar K-pop group BLACKPINK. Growing up in New Zealand, she moved back to South Korea after signing a trainee contract with YG Entertainment in 2012. After four years of training, she was revealed as the final member of BLACKPINK.

Quickly, she gained widespread popularity, thanks to her ethereal voice and captivating visuals. With her growing fandom, in March 2021, the singer ventured into her solo career alongside group activities.

Her debut album R with two tracks On the Ground and GONE arrived on March 12, 2021. It was a massive hit globally with 448,089 copies sold within the first week. In addition, the lead single On the Ground also achieved over 40 million views within 24 hours on YouTube, breaking the record set by PSY’s Gentleman.

Rosé recently signed with Atlantic Records and then announced her first studio album rosie set to release in December.

