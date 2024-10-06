BLACKPINK’s Jennie is ‘a stunner’ in new teaser image for upcoming single titled Mantra

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to release her upcoming single titled Mantra soon and has released a brand new teaser image. The anticipation for the new song has increased among fans, and they cannot wait for its premiere.

On October 5, 2024, a new concept image of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming song has dropped, and the fans are in awe. In the picture, the artist is seen wearing a two-piece outfit, a checkered crop top, and it is paired with tan-colored shorts. Moreover, she is also seen wearing a hat, giving her a distinct resemblance to a modern-day cowboy. The single is set to be released on October 11, 2024.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.