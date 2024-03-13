Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is family's ‘brightest’, reveals Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is surely the apple of Kapoor and Bhatt’s eyes. The little munchkin gets all the love from her maternal and paternal sides, and we absolutely adore the way her star parents spend quality time with her. Well, her maasi Pooja Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Big Girls Don’t Cry, in a recent interview, opened up about the youngest member of the Bhatt family and claimed that she is the brightest.

Pooja Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

Talking about her niece Raha, Pooja Bhatt in an interview with Zoom assured that the little bundle of joy will be giving all of them advice soon. She also thinks that Raha will be the brightest of them all. “So I am waiting for the time when she will be able to actually vocalize her advice. Right now it’s through look," she said.

Pooja Bhatt also exclaimed that we should learn from the generation after and in their family they have assured at least one thing just like the Apple phone gets better with each model, every generation too gets better. The actress claimed that they are doing that pretty well.

Celebrity nutritionist reveals the special sweet Alia Bhatt craved when she was expecting Raha

It is their fashion sense or diet and lifestyle; fans want to know every minute detail about their favorite celebrity. Hence, when Alia Bhatt got pregnant with her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, people started searching for her pregnancy diet plan and wanted to know from where she was buying her maternity clothes. Last month, celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal was in a podcast with 9 & beyond-The Pregnancy Podcast show. During the chat with the host, she revealed that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress craved Kolkata’s Nolen Gud Sandesh throughout her pregnancy.

She said, “So, I remember, throughout Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy she used to call for our Gud Sandesh which is Kolkata’s Nolen Gud Sandesh. Throughout the pregnancy, we have supplied that to her.” Agarwal also went on to explain the nutritional benefits of Indian sweets and desi ingredients for expecting mothers.

