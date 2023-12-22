6 Best Yaoi anime to watch in 2023: Hitorijime My Hero to Junjo Romantica

Yaoi is among the most popular genres in anime. Created by and targeted specifically for a female audience, Yaoi features homoerotic relationships between male characters. Its artworks are delicate and highly stylized, featuring androgynous or effeminate men in highly dramatic and often exaggerated romances. Numerous yaoi works exist in the world of anime, but not all are as popular or acclaimed as others. Still, a select few have some of the largest fanbases in the anime world and attract considerable critical praise. Let's dive into 6 best Yaoi anime to watch in 2023.

Saezuru Tori Wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather

Saezuru Tori Wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather is a top-rated Yaoi anime, released in 2020, with over 17,000 positive reviews. The anime's success can be attributed to its splendid direction, perfect setting on modern-day slavery, and the corporate backdrop of the plot. The story showcases the misuse of power and the consequences in a rich man's life, highlighting the conflicts and pressures they face. The characters, despite appearing inferior, wield powerful influence and have double lives and split personalities. The deviant acts and cruelty are further explored, making the anime a powerful connection to the real world.

Hitorijime My Hero

Hitorijime My Hero, a 2017 TV adaptation of the light novel, features 12 episodes and special telecasts. The show follows Masahiro Setegawa, a pushover boy struggling with bullies and his life. He befriends a strong man named Kosuke, who becomes his friend and math teacher. As they bond beyond school, Kosuke helps Setegawa protect himself and teaches him math. Setegawa's friend Asaya enters the story, seeing Kosuke as a partner and wanting him all for himself.

Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi: The World's Greatest First Love

Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi: The World's Greatest First Love is an anime adaptation of a light novel, with 12 episodes. It premiered in 2011 and follows Ritsu Onodera, who resigns from his father's publishing company after facing trouble. He joins Marakuwa Publishers and gets assigned to a mysteriously dangerous department. His boss, Takano, hides his real name, and Ritsu discovers he is an old friend who has a crush on him.

Junjo Romantica

Junjo Romantica is an adaptation of its visual novel. It has 12 episodes and the telecast began in 2008. It is another school that set up anime. The reason for the higher ranking is its soundtrack and direction. The world-class artwork also contributed to its success. The tale is about two couples. One is, Misaki and his old friend Hiroki. Fate separated them. The next couple is Misaki’s elder brother Takahiro and his friend Usami. Usami happens to meet Misaki and has feelings for him. Meanwhile, Misaki is confused as he still loves Hiroki.

Kirepapa

We couldn't find a trailer online for this masterpiece but here's a still from the show to give you a gist of it. Kirepapa is a 2008 Yaoi anime adaptation of the manga, receiving over 40,000 reviews. It tells the story of an author obsessed with a celebrity and his son, who is constantly distracted by his work. The author's son brings home friends, who the father suspects are predators. The tension between writing his latest novel and ensuring his son's safety is the central theme of the anime.

Ai No Kusabi

Ai No Kusabi is a popular anime of 2012 which garnered 28000 reviews. This is adapted from its light novel of the same name. The first episode was released in 2012 January and the rest of the 3 episodes came out in 2012 end and 2013. The show begins by showing a different planet. It’s computerized and is dominated by a special class of people. They keep slaves with different hair colors. These slaves are often abused and harassed. But, Iason, an elite man rescues Riki from the slum and recruits him. As their relationship begins to grow, the other elites oppose it. The story then depicts how Iason strives hard to live with Riki.

