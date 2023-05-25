15 Popular Anime Series for Beginners to Watch

Anime has experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity on a global scale, establishing itself as a formidable presence in the animation industry. With its enthralling narratives, breathtaking animation, and captivating world-building, anime has become a haven for individuals seeking engaging content, particularly those with shorter attention spans.

In recent times, anime has garnered an even larger following, but the vast array of available titles can overwhelm newcomers. Fortunately, there are numerous anime series that offers an accessible entry point for new viewers. From thrilling battle-oriented shonen series to heartwarming romantic shojo tales , we have compiled a selection of exceptional anime recommendations for those looking to embark on their anime journey.





1. 'Bleach' (2004 - 2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Ichigo Kurosaki, Sōsuke Aizen, Rukia Kuchiki, Orihime Inoue, Yoruichi Shihouin, Kenpachi Zaraki

Created by: Noriyuki Abe

No. of seasons: 16

Genre: Action fiction

Bleach, a beloved classic anime, is a must-watch for fans of action, adventure, and the supernatural. The series revolves around Ichigo Kurosaki, a troubled teenager who unexpectedly gains the powers of a Soul Reaper. As he embarks on his journey, Ichigo must learn to control these newfound abilities and use them for the greater good.

Bleach offers an exciting blend of sword fights and humorous moments, making it an appealing choice for rebellious teenagers. Despite tackling heavy themes, the series maintains a lighthearted tone, which adds to its charm. With a substantial episode count of 366, Bleach is a reliable and essential part of anime culture that should not be missed by enthusiasts looking for a deep dive into this captivating world.





2. 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Giancarlo Esposito, Aoi Yūki, Emi Lo, Matthew Mercer, Zach Aguilar, Alejandra Cazares, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Kenn

Created by: Rafał Jaki, Mike Pondsmith

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Cyberpunk

Edgerunners takes place in the same universe as the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077. The anime revolves around a skilled protagonist named David, who gets pulled into the world of an "edge runner." As a black-market mercenary, he becomes fully immersed in his new profession, facing the loss of friends and forming intricate relationships.

With its captivating dystopian cyberpunk backdrop, the series stands out by delivering a profoundly emotional narrative that delves into the struggles of its multifaceted characters. Despite its concise length, it serves as an ideal entry point for anime newcomers. However, it's important to note that the show tackles thought-provoking themes and contains intense moments that may not be suitable for those seeking lighter content.

3. 'Castlevania' (2017 - 2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Castlevania, the popular animated series based on Konami's iconic video game franchise of the same name, is set in medieval Europe. The story revolves around Trevor, the last surviving member of the Belmont family, as he embarks on a mission to protect Eastern Europe from the threat of Vlad Dracula Tepes.

Crafted by Warren Ellis, the series combines elements of horror and fantasy, delving into themes of family, faith, and the consequences of one's decisions. Castlevania has garnered immense praise from both critics and fans alike for its fresh approach to the classic vampire narrative, making it accessible and enjoyable for those new to anime.





4. 'My Hero Academia' (2016 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki

Created by: Kenji Nagasaki; Tomo Ōkubo; Masahiro Mukai

No. of seasons: 6

Genre: Action

" My Hero Academia " is an ongoing anime series that is directed by Kenji Nagasaki. The show revolves around the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who is born without any superpowers in a world where they are the norm. Despite lacking powers, Izuku aspires to become a hero. His life takes a remarkable turn when he encounters All Might, the greatest hero in the world, who chooses Izuku as his successor. This leads Izuku to enroll in a prestigious high school for aspiring heroes.

One of the notable aspects of the show is its impressive animation. However, what truly captivates fans is the endearing cast of characters. With a large and dedicated fan base, "My Hero Academia" explores themes such as duty, power, and legacy. It serves as an excellent choice for newcomers looking to engage with a current and popular series.

5. 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' (2012 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: David Vincent, Narrator, Matthew Mercer, Jotaro Kujo, Daisuke Ono, Jotaro Kujo, Unshô Ishizuka, Joseph Joestar, Tôru Ohkawa

Created by: Akihiro Kawamura, Tsuneo Takechi, Chidori Hayashi, Satoshi Adachi

No. of seasons: 5

Genre: Adventure

Prepare yourself for a wild journey into the extraordinary universe of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. This captivating series follows the peculiar Joestar family and their ongoing battle against the forces of evil, wielding unique powers passed down through generations. With its breathtaking fights, offbeat humor, and mind-boggling absurdity, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is an experience like no other.

Spanning across different time periods and featuring various members of the Joestar lineage, the show unfolds across eight distinct volumes. Each season delves deeper into the vibrant world of the Joestars, gradually revealing the origins of the generational curse that haunts them. From its outlandish fashion choices to its theatrically menacing villains, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure feels like a surreal dream brought to life.

6. 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori

Created by: Sunghoo Park; Shōta Goshozono

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Shonen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen may be fresh off the press, but it has already made an impressive mark in the anime world. Released in late 2020, viewership of the show has skyrocketed past many of its current peers. Detailing a young sorcerer's journey to exorcise a demon he consumed, Jujutsu Kaisen also comments on deeper links between the soul and the body.

As a gripping dark fantasy, this series is perfect for fans of the occult. Supplying an array of stunning animation, compelling characters, and gory fight scenes, Jujutsu Kaisen is suited for beginners entering the modern generation of anime. Viewers looking to sample the show could enjoy its prequel in film form, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Expect season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen to be released in July 2023.







7. 'Demon Slayer: ​​Kimetsu no Yaiba' (2019 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar, Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô, Nezuko Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Inosuke Hashibira, Abby Trott.

Created by: Haruo Sotozaki

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Shonen manga

Since its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has captivated audiences worldwide, establishing itself as a modern classic. Originally a manga comic, this relatively new show has gained a dedicated following through its television series and film adaptation.

Set in a world plagued by demons, the story follows the young protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, on his quest for vengeance and a cure for his sister. The series not only boasts an ambitious premise but also showcases the beauty of Japanese artistry with its breathtaking visuals and mesmerizing sword choreography. With the recent release of its film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in this extraordinary experience. Don't miss out on something truly exceptional.

8. 'One Punch Man' (2015 - 2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Saitama, Genos, King, Superalloy Darkshine, Tatsumaki, Bang, Sweet Mask, Fubuki.

Created by: Shingo Natsume (S1); Chikara Sakurai (S2)

No. of seasons: 2

Genre: Shonen manga

One Punch Man , a Japanese webcomic developed by ONE, has gained immense popularity as a fan-favourite series. The story follows Saitama, a superhero with the extraordinary ability to defeat any adversary in a single punch. However, Saitama has grown weary of the lack of challenge in his fight against evil, resulting in a satirical portrayal of conventional superheroes and shōnen manga tropes.

One Punch Man's widespread appeal can be attributed to its fresh take on the superhero genre, impressive animation, and comedic tone. Saitama, the central character, has amassed a significant fanbase due to his deadpan humor and unconventional approach to heroism.

9. 'Naruto: Shippuden' (2007 - 2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Alexandre Crepet, Iruka, Shino, Madara, Obito, Junko Takeuchi, Uzumaki, Maile Flanagan, Uzumaki, Kate Higgins, Sakura Haruno

Created by: Hayato Date

No. of seasons: 21

Genre: Action fiction

Shippuden, a timeless classic in pop culture, has established itself as a standout phenomenon for those committed to the long haul. Over the course of a decade and precisely 500 episodes, this show has become one of the Big Three Shonen, effectively popularizing anime worldwide. The story revolves around Naruto's maturation and his quest to master his ninja skills in order to become the leader of his village.

Naruto encapsulates the hero's journey in its entirety, and its enduring impact on fans' lives cannot be overstated. Many loyal viewers express how their personal growth has been influenced by their journey alongside this show. In addition to its nostalgic value, Naruto: Shippuden showcases some of the most iconic hand-to-hand combat animations in the history of anime. The series strikes a balance with its relaxed atmosphere, making it an ideal introduction to the world of anime.

10. 'Steins;Gate' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Stars: Mamoru Miyano, Rintarou Okabe, Asami Imai, Kurisu Makise, Kana Hanazawa · Mayuri Shiina, Ashly Burch, Mayuri Shiina, J. Michael Tatum

Created by: Hiroshi Hamasaki; Takuya Satō; Tomoki Kobayashi (OVA)

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Psychological thriller; Science-fiction

Steins;Gate is an exciting sci-fi series that will captivate fans of the genre. Set in the vibrant district of Akihabara in Japan, the show delves into the intriguing concept of time travel and its potential consequences. The story revolves around three close friends who embark on a thrilling adventure, using text messages to alter their destinies by communicating with the past.

With the belief that even the slightest misstep can set off a chain reaction, Steins;Gate keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. It offers a mix of intellectual stimulation and emotional depth, with well-developed characters and intricate relationships. To fully appreciate the show, active engagement and thoughtful consideration are required.

11. 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998 - 1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Stars: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka

Created by: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Shinichirô Watanabe.

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Anime, Western, Neo-noir, Drama, Adventure, Thriller, Action fiction

Cowboy Bebop , a timeless classic, has consistently held its position as one of the highest-rated anime series of all time. It follows a group of bounty hunters as they travel across the Solar System aboard their ship, the Bebop, exploring themes of existentialism and the quest for belonging in the midst of a motley crew. This captivating series seamlessly blends elements of sci-fi cyberpunk, Westerns, and neo-noir, resulting in a thrilling and unpredictable viewing experience.

With its concise season of 26 half-hour episodes, Cowboy Bebop is an easily binge-able show. It offers accessibility to newcomers while still earning widespread acclaim, making it the perfect entry point for those curious about the world of anime.

12. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005 - 2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Created by: Michael Dante DiMartino Bryan Konietzko

No. of seasons: 3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

"The Last Airbender" is an iconic series crafted by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. It is set in a fictional universe where individuals possess the extraordinary ability to manipulate the elements—water, earth, fire, and air—through a spiritual practice known as "bending." This captivating show follows the remarkable journey of Aang, a young protagonist who bears the title of the Avatar, destined to restore harmony to the world.

Renowned for its stunning animation, rich world-building, and diverse cultural influences, "The Last Airbender" has garnered widespread acclaim. The series excels in its intricately woven narrative, compelling characters, and its fearlessness in addressing profound themes such as war, genocide, and oppression. Now, with a live-action adaptation soon to be released on Netflix, there has never been a better time to delve into this beloved animated series.

13. 'Death Note' (2006 - 2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Mamoru Miyano, Brad Swaile, Vincent Tong, Ryô Naitô, Trevor Devall, Shuichi Aizawa

Created by: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Shinichirô Watanabe.

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Mystery, Psychological thriller

Death Note, an iconic anime series that has left a lasting impact on the genre, is a gripping crime thriller that delves into profound themes such as life, mortality, and the concept of justice governed by karma. The story revolves around Light Yagami, a young vigilante who stumbles upon the Death Note , a supernatural notebook that brings death to anyone whose name is written in it.

Accompanied by a Shinigami, a spirit akin to the Grim Reaper, Light's actions with the Death Note serve as a thought-provoking exploration of personal ethics and the corrupting influence of power and ego when assuming the role of a deity. With elements of horror and suspense, the series captivates viewers by inflicting just enough emotional turmoil to keep them engrossed. Death Note unfolds as a twisted and mind-bending game of cat and mouse.

14. 'Attack on Titan' (2013 - )

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Stars: Josh Grelle ; Bryce Papenbrook; Yûki Kaji; Yui Ishikawa; Marina Inoue

Created by: Hajime Isayama

No. of seasons: 4

Genre: Action fiction, Dark fantasy, Apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction, Drama, Shonen manga

Attack on Titan has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with its unique and intense storyline. The series delves into dark and profound themes, presenting a brutal dystopian world where humanity is engaged in a relentless battle against gigantic, man-eating Titans. With its gripping and gritty nature, Attack on Titan takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, challenging their minds.

One of the standout features of the series is its visually stunning presentation. Attack on Titan employs innovative techniques to create a dynamic and captivating visual experience. The show's graphic aesthetic sets it apart from others, with its eerie humanoid Titans and their savage behaviour often crossing the line between disturbing and intriguing. While the violence and brutality depicted in the series are undeniable, it is the show's well-rounded nature and widespread acclaim that has earned it the status of a modern classic.

15. 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009 - 2010)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Stars: Kent Williams; Iemasa Kayumi; Matthew Leonhart; Edward Elric; Edward Elric

Created by: Yasuhiro Irie

No. of seasons: 1

Genre: Adventure; Dark fantasy; Steampunk;

This captivating steampunk dark fantasy series tells a profound story of sorrow, conflict, and moral choices. In a world where alchemy reigns, two brothers delve into the realm of mortality, desperately attempting to restore their physical bodies after a fateful experiment aimed at resurrecting their deceased mother.

Despite its shorter episode duration of 12-18 minutes, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood masterfully weaves a compelling narrative. The storytelling is skillfully paced, effortlessly intertwining the character arcs and emphasizing the unbreakable bond between the brothers. Prepare to be awestruck by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, a series that guarantees an emotional journey that will resonate deeply with viewers.