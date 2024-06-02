Joker 2 Folie À Deux To Premiere At 2024 Venice Film Festival? Here's What Report Says

Get ready for some movie magic because the Clown Prince of Crime is making a comeback! Yes, you read that right—Joker 2: Folie à Deux is set to premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in 2024. After the massive success of the first film, which took home the top prize at the 2019 festival, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel.

And, now it is finally happening. The festival is a big deal in the movie world and if the reports are true, it means, we’re in for something special. Let’s dive deeper into this and find out about everything you need to know about the premiere.

Joker: Folie à Deux returns to Venice

This movie is a follow-up to the award-winning original that wowed people back in 2019. According to reports, the sequel boasts a massive budget of $200 million. It's no surprise that Joker: Folie à Deux is going to Venice. Because the first film made quite a splash at the festival, it's natural that the sequel would follow suit. The first Joker film won The Golden Lion, the festival's highest prize also.

As a $200 million R-rated movie musical, Folie à Deux is breaking new ground in the world of cinema. And guess what? It stars a pop icon known for her music! And, it is directed by Todd Phillips. With all that talent on board, this film is bound to grab your attention. You can expect a blend of music, drama, and dark comedy in this. Warner Bros. and DC have already teased audiences with glimpses of what’s to come, fueling excitement for the sequel’s premiere.

When is Joker: Folie à Deux is releasing?

Joker: Folie à Deux is gearing up to hit theaters on October 4, bringing back Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. It will also introduce Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and more. Joker: Folie à Deux will feature at least 15 covers of popular songs.

While the plot details are still tightly under wraps, the first trailer hinted at Joker’s romance with Harley Quinn. So, you can expect a lot of dance sequences and mayhem in Gotham city.

The star-studded lineup for Venice Film Festival 2024

The Venice Film Festival is gearing up for an event fit for the stars. There will be big stars like Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, and many more. And even more, these stars are not just there to make an appearance. They will bring their A-game with some of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Apart from Joker 2, there are talks about Luca Guadagnino’s Queer and Pablo Larraín's Maria competing for the top honors. Other highly anticipated films are Jon Watts’s Wolf, Ron Howard’s Eden, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, Water Salles’ I’m Still Here, and Julian Schnabel’s In The Hands Of Dante, and more. Well, with such an incredible lineup of exciting films, this festival is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Some big movies to miss the Festival

While there’s a lot of excitement about which movies will make it to the festival, there’s some disappointment looming. Yes, a couple of big movies like Steve McQueen’s Biltz, and George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga might miss the Festival.

However, Johnny Depp might be heading back to the Venice Film Festival. This time Depp is stepping into the shoes of a director. He’s set to direct Modi, a movie about the famous artist Amedeo Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio plays Modigliani, known for his cool portraits and nudes.

Venice is the place for movies aiming for Oscars. Isabelle Huppert will be leading the jury. The Venice Film Festival is set to take place from August 28th to September 7th.

