An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The plot behind Valefor’s father’s death is finally about to be revealed in An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11, as well as more about Raphael the Angelic Knight. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch, expected plot as well as a recap of Episode 10.

Release date and where to watch An Archdemon’s Dilemma Episode 11

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on June 6, 2024 around 4:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET. The exact release time may vary for viewers around the world due to time zone differences.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11 will be aired on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi in Japan, and fans worldwide, can catch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll with a paid subscription.

Expected plot in An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11 will be titled ‘It's Still Apparently an Angelic Knight's Duty To Slay Wicked Beasts.’ Fans can expect a deeper exploration of the past, particularly through a flashback to the time when Orobas, the Great Sage and dragon, was alive.

This flashback will likely Raphael's motive for Orobas' murder. Given the knight’s reaction, it’s possible Orobas might have deemed his own demise necessary for some greater purpose. Raphael's establishment of the reconciliation faction could also be explored in An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 11.

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10 recap

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10 is titled ‘Of Course Parents Panic When Their Daughter Runs Away From Home.’ The episode begins with Valefor (For) writing in her ‘Archdemon Observation Record,’ which serves as her diary.

She reflects on the joy she experienced while spending time with Zagan and Nephy, and how happy she felt when Zagan asked her to be their daughter. However, she worries that staying with them would cause her to forget her desire for revenge for her father's death, prompting her decision to leave.

For flies to Marchosias' castle, seeking strength to defeat the Angelic Knight who killed her father. Her quest is interrupted by Raphael, whom she recognizes as her father's killer. Enraged, she attacks himin An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10, but quickly realizes she is outmatched and faces imminent death.

Zagan arrives just in time to save her, joking about giving her a curfew. Raphael questions why a sorcerer like Zagan would save an outsider, to which Zagan responds that For is his daughter. The two engage in a battle, with Raphael using powerful ‘Flames of Purification’ from his Sacred Sword, Metatron. Zagan counters with a spell he created called Heaven's Scale.

After nullifying his flames, Zagan punches Raphael and launches him into the castle in An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10. He says that Angelic Knights are still human, but is surprised when Raphael stands up again.

Back at Zagan's castle, the teleportation shadow activated by Barbatos remains open, with Nephy patiently waiting beside it. Chastille arrives and inquires why Nephy hasn't gone through. Nephy explains that Zagan asked her to stay behind.

Chastille confides her doubts and insecurities as an Angelic Knight and as a person to Nephy, who comforts her. With renewed resolve, Chastille leaps into the shadow to join Zagan and the others.

Meanwhile, Raphael reveals his incredible regenerative powers. For declares him as the man who killed and ate her father, the Great Sage Orobas, a dragon who helped humans for a millennium. Raphael is shocked to learn she is Orobas' daughter but continues his attack, and For launches a spell at him in An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10.

Chastille arrives in time to block both attacks, stopping them. Zagan questions Raphael's motivations, noting his lack of bloodlust and proper fighting. It becomes apparent there is a connection between Orobas, Raphael, and the reconciliation faction within the Church, which seeks peaceful coexistence.

Before Raphael can explain, the guardian golem in Marchosias' castle activates and attacks, but For is unable to get away in time. It wounds Raphael gravely as he protects For. Zagan demands Raphael reveal everything he is hiding. An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride Episode 10 ends with Raphael looking at For and seeing the resemblance to Orobas in her eyes.

