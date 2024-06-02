Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Confirms Official English Release; All We Know So Far

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the latest Naruto series, is set after a significant time skip, featuring Boruto Uzumaki facing numerous challenges. While the chapters are available digitally, Viz Media has announced a physical release in North America, hinting at the release of the Konoha story.

Two Blue Vortex is a sequel series that follows Boruto Uzumaki, who faces challenges from the Kara Organization, Divine Trees, and his former friends and loved ones. Due to reality-manipulating shenanigans, he is made public enemy number one. However, Sasuke, Sarada, and Koji Kashin are aware of the truth. Creator Masashi Kishimoto continues to write the ninja world, causing many manga fans to return to the ninja world.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is getting an English release

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came to an end on March 26, 2023. Now, the second part of Boruto Uzumaki’s journey as a ninja will continue in the upcoming official English release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1.

News of the official English release for Volume 1 of Two Blue Vortex comes after confirmation that the original Naruto anime series will return to the airwaves in 2024. Originally made for the 20th anniversary of the anime, the four-episode revival of Naruto was confirmed by a financial report from TV Tokyo. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

English-language publisher Viz Media has announced that it will release Boruto: Two Blue Vortex in Spring 2025, a sequel to the original manga. Written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, the manga is currently ongoing and will be available on Viz Media and the Manga Plus app. The manga is currently available for digital chapter releases.

Advertisement

Two Blue Vortex is a time-skip sequel to the original Boruto manga set three years ahead, featuring next-generation ninjas as teenagers dealing with the dramatic events of the previous series.

The series description from Manga Plus reads, "With everyone's memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto...?" As witnessed in Chapter 10, Two Blue Vortex isn’t afraid to shake up the status quo with shocking developments related to the original characters and their offspring.

When will Naruto's classic anime return?

A new report suggests that Naruto's 20th-anniversary anime episodes may be released soon. The anime franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary with a massive celebration, featuring original creator Masashi Kishimoto sharing a new one-shot manga story about Naruto's father Minato Namikaze. Promos and other material showcased classic episodes in a new way. However, the celebration is not over.

As part of this milestone anniversary, Naruto also announced that the original anime would be coming back for a series of special new episodes following Team 7's original incarnation on a new mission. But last Summer, it was unfortunately announced that these episodes have been indefinitely delayed without any new word on when they could potentially be released in the future.

But according to a new update from TV Tokyo exec Ichiro Ishikawa, these new Naruto episodes are still on deck for a release within the fiscal year.

Studio Pierrot, the animation company behind Naruto, Boruto, and more, previously delayed the nostalgic specials over quality concerns, with no major updates afterward. Currently, Pierrot itself has yet to release a statement confirming the 2024-25 airing of the Naruto specials.

As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the recent TV Tokyo Financial Results Q&A session with Ichiro Ishikawa revealed that the Naruto 20th anniversary anime would be "broadcast during the current fiscal year to commemorate its 20th Anniversary."

While this is still a fairly large release window, this is the first major update on its potential release since it went on hiatus last Summer. But, the fiscal year window is fairly wide as it could mean we'll see the new Naruto 20th anniversary episodes airing sometime later this year, or even before March 2025 when the current fiscal year actually ends.

When it does premiere, there are still some big questions fans have about the new project. It was originally announced to be four special episodes scheduled for a release last Fall.

Advertisement

Bringing back the original Naruto anime as part of this milestone celebration, previous teasers had touted it as such, "The pre-Shippuden Team 7 members—Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi—appear in the teaser visual! What kind of story will be told in this completely new NARUTO animation?! Stay tuned!"

ALSO READ: Tasuketsu Anime Debuts July Release Window; Everything We Know So Far