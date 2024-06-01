What Is The Tower In Tower Of God? Here's Everything We Know

Written and illustrated by S.I.U, Tower of God is one of the most famous webtoons in the world right now. The story got so much attention that it even saw an anime adaptation which also gained immense popularity. The story of the manhwa revolves around a guy named Twnty Fifth Bam who follows his friend Rachel into this massive and intimidating structure known as The Tower.

The structure known as The Tower is the setting of the Tower of God as most of the story takes place on its various floors. The tower is enormous and extensive construction made up of many floors, all of which have a society within their own. Not only that, there is also a complex power system within the tower with many ruling families and their special powers. Here is everything you need to know to understand the elusive structure.

Basic details about The Tower

Even though a lot of details about The Tower from Tower of God remain unknown, we know the basic rules of the structure. This massive construction has many flowers with each of them being roughly the size of the entire North American continent. Many different life forms reside within the structure including humans and other humanoid creatures. The lower-ranking beings stay on the lower floors while the more powerful creatures live on the upper floors.

Even though each one of these floors has a unique layout, their format is pretty much the same. All the floors have an Outer Tower where the residential area is and an Inner Tower which connects all the floors and where people who want to rank or level up go to fight and struggle. The people who are able to make it from floor to floor are known as the Chosen Regulars. There are also Irregulars who are rare people who can make it in and out of The Tower when others are not able to. The protagonist of the series Bam who enters The Tower to find his friend Rachel is an Irregular.

Another important detail about The Tower is its height. The manhwa readers do not yet know exactly how many floors are there in the structure. We know that Jahad/Zahard rules up until the 134th floor of The Tower. Due to the Jahad Empire and the other ruling families only being stretched until this floor and Jahad never having been able to conquer the 13th floor, we don’t yet know what lies beyond.

Shinsu is a vital element for being alive in The Tower

In Tower of God, the entire Tower is basically permeated with a substance that is known as Shinsu. This is similar to oxygen in our world or mana in some games, which means it's necessary for survival. Each floor’s Shinsu is controlled by the guardian of that floor, making them really powerful.

The effect of Shinsu causes everyone in the Tower to live for an exceptionally long time with the average lifespan of normal people being over 200 years. People who have control over Shinsu can use it to live for an even longer time and still appear youthful and even look younger than people who are actually younger. However, the people who die in the Tower from old age usually develop an allergy to Shinsu. Some of the Rankers were able to achieve immortality although that does not have anything to do with Shinsu but rather with passing an extremely difficult test.

The leaders and rulers of The Tower

Being such a huge structure with so many floors and societies, The Tower has a complex ruling system as well. Chosen Regulars are people who can traverse the Tower and reaching the top of the Tower earns them the title of Rankers. These Rankers are all very powerful and they lead the lower floors of the Tower. There are also Guardians on every floor other than the 43rd one. Each of these floors also has a Ruler who is somewhat dependent on the Guardians. The Rankers usually take up administrative roles on these floors.

There are the Ten Great Families within the Tower who are basically the ruling class with King Jahad/Zahard ruling all of them. These ten families all have different powers and live at the top of the structure.

Family Names Powers Arie Family Prowess in Swordsmanship Khun Family Spear Bearing, Ice and Lighting Users Ha Family Strong individuals with great martial arts technique Tu Perie Family Light Bearing Eurasia Family Shinsu manipulation Po Bidau Family Intellectuals with research prowess Yeon Family Flame Users Ari Family Advertisement Prowess with needles Lo Po Bia Family Anima (ability to control other people) Hendo Lok Family Shinsu resistance and great defense

Due to a contract written years before, it is said that only an Irregular can kill King Jahad. There are some other things in the tower such as beasts known as Shinheuh who can very rarely be controlled by some powerful beings. However, despite being such a complex and central plot point, most of the Tower is still shrouded in mystery even in the original webtoon which is still ongoing. Hopefully, we will soon get to see what lies beyond floor 134 of the Tower.

