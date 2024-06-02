One Piece: How Does Dr. Vegapunk Reference Whitebeard In Chapter 1116? Final Saga Plotline Callback Explained

One Piece Chapter 1116, titled Pieces of a Continent, returned in Weekly Shonen Jump, continuing to unravel mysteries about the Void Century and its central figure, Joyboy. Vegapunk reveals details about the war during the Void Century, highlighting its profound impact on One Piece's world.

Oda is set to tackle numerous plot points in the Egghead Island arc, starting with the last chapter where Vegapunk's message was addressed. The upcoming One Piece chapter 1116 is expected to effectively conclude this message, ensuring that the series continues to explore exciting plot points.

Vegapunk will finally end his message soon

Vegapunk has been discussing the rise of sea levels and the sinking of the One Piece world for two chapters. They delve into the past, specifically the Void Century, where the world of One Piece changed forever. During this time, Joy Boy and his allies fought against an alliance of 20 Kingdoms due to opposing ideologies.

This led to a massive war, and Joy Boy was defeated. The Void Century ended, and the scars left by the battle caused water levels to rise by 200 meters. The old One Piece world is now at the bottom of the ocean, untouched. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

One Piece chapter 1116 is expected to delve deeper into Ancient Weapons, with Vegapunk discussing the power behind the sinking of the Ancient Kingdom. Vegapunk is responsible for creating the mysterious Mother Flame, which fans are eager to understand.

Advertisement

The chapter may also explore Vegapunk's knowledge of other ancient weapons, including the Mother Flame, and its potential use by the Ancient Kingdom. The ultimate goal is to uncover the mysteries surrounding the Mother Flame and its potential use.

Vegapunk's message will likely come to a conclusion in the next chapter, which means that more important bits of information will likely be revealed to the fans, such as the true identity of those sitting atop the world government, and potentially even the name of the Ancient Kingdom, which fans know that the people of Ohara knew as well.

Vegapunk knows everything that Oharans knew, and as such, he could very well have this information as well. If he were to go on and reveal this message to the world, it would be absolutely massive and make One Piece chapter 1116 historic.

Vegapunk's revelation of a significant message depends on Oda, who could delay it or reveal it immediately. Fans should expect the message to be revealed in the next chapter, revealing important details about Ancient Weapons, World Government power, upcoming war, and the Ancient Kingdom. The ultimate outcome depends on Oda's decision. The ultimate reveal will be in the next chapter.

More about the chapter

One Piece chapter 1116 is expected to focus on the Straw Hat Pirates' escape from Egghead. The previous chapter saw everyone running, including Luffy, who decided to escape. The Straw Hat Pirates on Labophase have reunited and are likely to descend in the upcoming chapters.

This opens up a discussion about Stussy, who is uncertain about her life. Kaku appears sympathetic towards her, and they may help each other survive. The story highlights the importance of running and resolving issues in One Piece.

Chapter 1116 is expected to see the Straw Hat Pirates on the Fabriophase attempt to escape from Egghead. Luffy is nearing Bonney, and they are in front of the Elbaf Giants ship, which they should try to escape. Nusjuro, who cut the labophase in half in the previous chapter, is the biggest obstacle in their path. If they successfully get on the ship, this chapter would mark the end of the arc, as the Straw Hat Pirates are only a few chapters away from finally concluding.

In One Piece chapter 1116, the Five Elders are portrayed as the strongest in the game, expressing their frustration with Vegapunk. Saturn and Mars are seen pursuing their Conquerors' Haki to find the snail used to transmit the message, while Warcury is chasing Luffy. Ju Peter's current location remains unknown, but fans hope he will have an interesting role. The next chapter could be massive for the Five Elders.

Advertisement

If they were to locate the Den Den Mushi, then they can stop this broadcast and prevent some other key bits of information from being revealed. However, Vegapunk's legacy hinges on this message and that means he will most likely complete it. After Vegapunk's message, the Five Elders will likely go on to destroy Egghead Island, which means a massive role for the Elders is coming up.

One Piece is available to read via Viz Media.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Becomes Netfliix's Most-Watched Series Second Half of 2023; Report