Matthew McConaughey Reveals Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Death Row Chain; See HERE

Matthew McConaughey might be Snoop Dogg’s luckiest friend right now. The 54-year-old was gifted a flashy Death Row chain by Snoop Dogg. McConaughey proudly displayed the chain in an Instagram video to his 15-year-old son, Levi. Levi was amazed, exclaiming, "Oh my God."

McConaughey smiled and said, "Snoop Dogg gave it to me," while high-fiving his son. In the video, he stood in front of Snoop's Doggystyle album plaque and jokingly said, "Snoop, are you reading my mail, or am I reading yours?"

Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey's friendship

The video, posted on Snoop's page, depicted a happy moment between the actor and his son, emphasizing their close relationship. Fans were intrigued by the gift, which highlighted McConaughey and Snoop Dogg's friendship.

Before the hip-hop mogul took over ownership in 2022, Snoop signed to Death Row Records in the 1990s, a label that also housed legendary rap acts like Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, and Nate Dogg. According to NPR, he purchased the renowned label from the MNRK Music Group after co-founder Suge Knight lost it in 2006 as a result of filing for bankruptcy.

Snoop and McConaughey have been good friends for years now. The two showed off their bond in 2019 while promoting their stoner comedy, The Beach Bum, on shows like Carpool Karaoke and Jimmy Kimmel Live! During an appearance on the latter, the former co-stars admitted they couldn’t remember when exactly they met, but Snoop said their friendship and working relationship were like “magic.”

“I think certain people in life are meant for each other,” the "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang" rapper said, “and I think me and Matthew were meant for each other. It’s just supposed to be.”

Snoop Dogg's ownership of Death Row and new music

West Coast rappers Kurupt and Daz collaborated on Tha Dogg Pound's ninth studio album, W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), which featured Snoop. On May 31, the album was made available. Additionally, Snoop Dogg and Universal Pictures are working together on a biopic about his life.

Furthermore, America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey will co-star in Paul Greengrass's The Lost Bus, which is produced by Comet Pictures, Jamie Lee Curtis' production company.

