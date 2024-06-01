Wind Breaker Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

This article contains major spoilers from the Wind Breaker anime.

Episode 9 of Wind Breaker anime focused on the final fight between Hajime Umemiya and Choji Tomiyama that everyone was waiting for. It was a great fight filled with some really emotional moments. However, in the end, Umemiya prevailed as the victor and won over the hearts of both Togame and Tomiyama.

Fans are excited to see what the next episode brings to the table as the first main arc of Wind Breaker is pretty much over. The 10th episode of the series will probably set up the next arc and enemy that the Bofurin boys are going to face. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Wind Breaker episode 10 release date, streaming details, and more

The 10th episode of Wind Breaker anime, which is based on Satoru Nii's manga of the same name, is set to come out on June 7th, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. Most of the international audience will be able to access the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll, where the whole series is streaming. However, depending on your location, the anime episode will be available on other platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Since the 9th episode showed us the end of the final fight between Bofurin’s leader Hajime Umemiya and Shishitoren’s leader Choji Tomiyama, fans are left wondering what’s in store for them in the next episode. This marks the end of the first main arc of Wind Breaker. The next episode may focus on the aftermath of the Bofurin vs. Shishitoren showdown and be reflective. There are a few students from Sakura’s class who have not been properly introduced into the story yet and the next episode might also focus on that. If the anime follows the Wind Breaker manga, then we will also see Togame and Tomiyama having a picnic and talking with the members of Bofurin as the two groups become friends.

Wind Breaker episode 9 recap

Wind Breaker episode 9 was probably one of the most dramatic episodes of the season thus far. Even though it focused a lot on the fight between Umemiya and Tomiyama, it was also very reflective and emotional. The episode began with the continuation of the deciding fight between Umemiya and Tomiyama, with the latter continuing to rain punches and kicks at the Bofurin leader.

However, even after being hit so many times, Umemiya did not look very shaken at all. He said that it was because Tomiyama’s punches were very light, as they had no reason behind them. Umemiya’s words drove Choji mad and he kept attacking him but also started to have introspection from his past about his friends and his group. But the boy again started to get frustrated and kicked Umemiya to the ground and kept punching him constantly, which drove Sakura to get mad at their leader. But Sugishita told him to shut up and watch. It turned out that instead of fighting, Umemiya was trying to show Tomiyama what he had lost and reminded him of the past when the two groups had fought. He told him that Tomiyama’s fists had a lot of weight back then as he was fighting for his friends.

Choji realized that he was happy then because he had the smiling faces of his friends, especially Togame around him, but he does not anymore. With a last headbutt from Umemiya directly on Choji’s forehead, the latter lost consciousness and remembered the time he was happy with his friends. When he woke up, he saw Togame and the two talked about their problems and resolved their issues. But when Tomiyama took off his jacket to give it to Umemiya to ask him to take charge of Shishitoren, the latter refused saying he already had a lot on his plate with his own group and did not want to expand. Instead, he asked Tomiayama if they all could be friends which would make this their first get-together, prompting the other to laugh. The episode ended on an emotional yet light-hearted note. The next episode will probably take this newfound friendship even further.

