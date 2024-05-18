My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Does Tomura Shigaraki Die In the Battle? Explained

Chapter 423 of My Hero Academy is just around the corner and fans are waiting for Deku to fight All for One, who is now in the body of Shigaraki.The manga's official Twitter account revealed that this final big battle is coming to an end. This means my Hero Academy could be finished in late 2024, or early 2025.

Thus, My Hero Study Chapter 423 becomes one of the most important chapters in the entire story. Given the events of Chapter 422, this chapter will ultimately set up Deku and All For One. And according to spoilers, the chapter will most likely end with Deku and Shigarki reunited.

My Hero Academia chapter 423: does Tomura Shigaraki die?

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 423 alleged spoilers, at the end of the chapter Tomura Shigaraki turns into dust, hense he is dead. However, it is not confirmed yet as My Hero Academia hasn't announced any dates for the climax chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 starts with All For One being unable to regenerate his body. He is both physically and mentally exhausted. And Deku remembers that All Might once mentioned that One For All would make a weak body explode.

As the heroes thought that the fight was over as All For One’s body began to crumble, the villain uses several quirks to save himself. He cannot accept his defeat unless he fulfills his dream. He is even ready to start it all over again buy transferring the All For One quirk to Deku or someone else and take over their body.

Then Kurogiri opened a portal between Deku and All For One after saying he needs to protect Tomura Shigaraki. As Kurogiri started to disappear, Bakugo appeared and propelled Deku with his quirk. Deku sweared to never forgive All For One but he also knew that he was a lonely person.

All For One revealed that Deku’s last punch transferred the last ember of One For All. He also didn't care about it but only wanted to see Yoichi’s face. Yoichi said Deku is now allowing him and his brother to finally rest. However, All For One doesn’t want that since he loved his brother and wanted him by his side.

However, Yoichi knows it’s time for his brother to pay for crimes. The chapter also featured all the One For All users and Shigaraki coming out of the shadows. Tomura reveals he has been completely swallowed by All For One, but Nana’s vestige prevented him from disappearing.

The last panel moves back to the real world, where Shigaraki’s body is turned to dust. The rain stopped and the sun shines.

Exploring the character of Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist of the My Hero Academia manga and anime series. He is the leader of the League of Villains, making his first major appearance as one of the main antagonists of the Unforeseen Simulation Joint Arc.

He was raised by his master, All For One, with the goal to kill All Might, the Symbol of Peace, and ultimately destroying the society he represents. He soon merged his organization and the Meta Liberation Army to form the Paranormal Liberation Front, becoming its Grand Commander and later inheriting the All For One Quirk.

As a result, All For One's vestige seized control of his body and tried to merge the two of them into a new being. Eventually, Tomura was able to thwart his master's attempt at usurping his body and soul, reclaiming autonomy and declaring himself Izuku Midoriya's arch-enemy.

Tomura Shigaraki is a very twisted, malevolent, and maliciously warped young man, who is considered to be the polar opposite of Izuku Midoriya. He doesn't care for his or almost anyone else's life, having no qualms about performing evil deeds like murdering innocent people.

Tomura was initially perceived to be a man-child, arrogant, selfish, dependent, and demanding, becoming angry if things didn't go his way and likening reality to some sort of video game. Unlike his mentor, Tomura lacks subtlety, preferring to eliminate problems through force.

A very irritable person at the beginning of the series, Tomura would learn to be more patient and self-controlled in subsequent appearances, as a consequence of multiple failed plans and All For One's arrest.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Know Before Watching My Hero Academia Season 7