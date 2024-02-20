Aniplex, Sony & Crunchyroll Announces Indian Dates For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To The Hashira Training

Aniplex and Crunchyroll are thrilled to unveil the global theatrical release dates for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- alongside special screenings in select cities worldwide. World Tour special screenings will feature exclusive guest appearances and musical performances. Marking the next chapter in the saga of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, this theatrical event will soon take place in India as well, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

India Release: A Momentous Occasion for Indian Anime Fans

Crunchyroll, Aniplex Inc., and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing the highly anticipated special of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- to Indian theaters, marking a momentous occasion for anime enthusiasts nationwide. Scheduled to hit screens on February 22, 2024, this cinematic event promises an unforgettable experience for fans of the massively popular series.

Indian audiences will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc on the big screen, providing a thrilling recap of the previous storyline. Additionally, they will be treated to an exciting sneak peek into the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of Tanjiro's journey.

Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment have joined forces to ensure that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- experience is nothing short of spectacular for Indian fans. The film will be showcased in Indian theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), promising an immersive viewing experience like never before.

Furthermore, select anime enthusiasts in Mumbai will have the unique opportunity to attend a special advanced fan screening on February 21, allowing them to be among the first to witness this cinematic masterpiece.

As Indian audiences eagerly await the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- To the Hashira Training- anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic event that will leave a lasting impression on fans nationwide.

Global theatrical release dates

Apart from India, starting February 22, audiences across the globe can immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. The release will feature the captivating finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc and offer a tantalizing glimpse into the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc Episode 1.

Tickets for screenings in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now available, with additional countries to follow. Aniplex of America, Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment are set to release the film in North American theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats, starting February 23.

In addition to the global theatrical release, special screenings featuring exclusive guest appearances and musical performances will take place in various cities:

- New York City, New York: February 10, Regal Union Square. Special Guests: Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, & Producer Yuma Takahashi.

- Berlin, Germany: February 13, Colosseum Filmtheater Berlin.

- Mexico City, Mexico: February 17, Plaza Universidad. Special Guests: Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, & Producer Yuma Takahashi.

- São Paulo, Brazil: February 19, Cinemark El Dorado.

- Paris, France: February 24, UGC Normandie. Special Guests: Natsuki Hanae, Producer Yuma Takahashi, with a musical performance by Milet.

- London, United Kingdom: February 25, BFI IMAX. Special Guests: Natsuki Hanae & Producer Yuma Takahashi.

Don't miss this opportunity to join Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps on their thrilling journey. Secure your tickets now for a cinematic experience unlike any other. For more information and updates, visit the official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba website.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further announcements regarding additional worldwide theatrical dates, including India and special screenings.