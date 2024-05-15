One Piece Chapter 1115: Joy Boy Revealed To Be The First Pirate; Release Date, Where To Read And More

In One Piece Chapter 1115, anticipation runs high as fans await more from Dr. Vegapunk regarding Joy Boy and his mysterious kingdom. With the Egghead arc nearing its end, all eyes are on Chapter 1115 to pave the way for what lies ahead, possibly signaling the beginning of the highly anticipated Elbaf arc. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

One Piece Chapter 1115: release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1115 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 27, at 12 am JST. However, for the majority of international audiences, the chapter will be available during daytime hours on Sunday, May 26. As release times may vary across different regions, fans are encouraged to check their respective time zones for accuracy.

To read the latest chapters of One Piece, fans can access official sources such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can also access One Piece Chapter 1115 through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it's essential to note that unlike the aforementioned sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan for access.

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1115

In One Piece Chapter 1115, fans can expect a continuation of Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast as he continues to reveal the secrets of the Void Century and Joy Boy. Drawing from his own deciphering of the Poneglyphs and the knowledge passed down by the scholars of Ohara, Vegapunk will likely make more revelations about the circumstances leading to the fall of the Ancient Kingdom that was orchestrated by the alliance of 20 ruling powers united against it.

Vegapunk may also disclose the name of the Ancient Kingdom in One Piece Chapter 1115, a long-held mystery that promises to reshape understanding of history in the One Piece world. The chapter is likely to maintain the suspenseful structure established in the previous chapter, interweaving Vegapunk's broadcast with the frantic efforts of the Five Elders to suppress the message.

One Piece Chapter 1114 recap

One Piece Chapter 1114 opens amidst a world in turmoil, and is titled The Wings of Icarus. Dr. Vegapunk's shocking revelation reverberates across the seas, leaving many reeling in disbelief and uncertainty. Marines, stationed at various outposts, are taken aback by Vegapunk's claim that the world is destined to sink into the Blue Sea. However, skepticism abounds among the populace, with inhabitants of Mock Town on Jaya and the residents of Water 7 dismissing the notion as exaggerated fearmongering.

In the depths of Impel Down, Doflamingo's laughter echoes through the halls as he mocks Vegapunk's dire predictions. Engaging in banter with Magellan, he jests about the potential flooding of the prison and suggests evacuating to higher ground. Magellan, though initially dismissive, reluctantly admits that the rising tides have wreaked havoc within the prison cells.

Meanwhile, in Ryugu Kingdom, Princess Shirahoshi seeks reassurance from her father, King Neptune, regarding Vegapunk's claims. Neptune, however, deems the scientist's words too fantastical to be true, leaving Shirahoshi torn between doubt and concern.

Outside Egghead, the Marines grapple with the repercussions of Vegapunk's broadcast. Fearing mass panic and chaos, some contemplate the consequences of broadcasting such alarming information. In a desperate bid to suppress the truth, the Five Elders and York resolve to annihilate all life on the island.

Vegapunk's voice resonates once more, issuing a chilling prediction of an impending earthquake and subsequent sea level rise in One Piece Chapter 1114. Scenes of said earthquake having already affected a number of islands are shown, as people rush to rescue those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and Jaygarcia Saturn reaches a climax. Ignoring the crew's pleas, Saturn sets his sights on the power station containing the Mother Flame, intent on destruction. Dr. Vegapunk's voice, a somber backdrop to the unfolding events, confesses his sins and the consequences of his pursuit of knowledge.

On the seas, the Marines' assault on the Iron Giant proves futile. Back on Egghead, Dorry, Brogy, and Gear 5 Luffy flee from the relentless Warcury. As the island erupts in flames, Vegapunk delves into the mysteries of the Void Century, unveiling the forbidden truths hidden within the Poneglyphs.

In the shadows of Mariejois, Imu silently listens to the broadcase, and the World Nobles watch with trepidation as Vegapunk's revelations threaten to unravel the fabric of their carefully constructed world. In an unknown location, Jaguar D. Saul chuckles to himself.

As Vegapunk's discourse draws to a close, he reveals the story of Joy Boy, a man with the stretchy body of the Sun God Nika of Elbaf, born 900 years ago. His legacy holds the key to unlocking the secrets of the Void Century, and One Piece Chapter 1114 ends with the revelation of Joy Boy's identity as the world's first pirate.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

