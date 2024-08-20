Atsuko Tanaka, Voice Behind Ghost In The Shell's Motoko Passes Away At 61

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

Atsuko Tanaka, a renowned Japanese anime voice actor, passed away at the age of 61 due to an undisclosed illness she had been suffering for about a year. Hikaru Tanaka, the son of Atsuko Tanaka, revealed the news on his social media accounts.

In a post via X (Formerly Twitter), her son said, "On August 20, 2024, my mother, the voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, peacefully passed away. To all the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka, to everyone in the industry who worked with her during her lifetime, I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of her."

Hikaru continued, "As per her wishes, I will not disclose the specific illness, but she bravely fought it for over a year with grace, humor, and strength. I believe it was a life that was truly characteristic of Atsuko Tanaka. I feel truly blessed to have had such a proud mother. Lastly, please do not forget that Atsuko Tanaka poured her heart and soul into the characters she loved and brought to life."

Tanaka, a veteran voice actor, has voiced iconic characters in anime such as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell, Coffee in Cowboy Bebop, Konan in Naruto Shippuden, Lisa Lisa in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Flamme in Frieren. She recently voiced Omurasaki no Omae in YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master.

Tanaka was also well known for being cast in semi-mature female action roles, noted for playing the Japanese dub voice of Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise for five games in a row before being succeeded by Takako Honda. She also appeared in the Japanese cast of Devil May Cry, Yakuza, and The Last of Us, among countless others.

