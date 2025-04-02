The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 1 Introduces Zenos; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows is a Japanese light novel series by Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrated by Daburyu, was first serialized on Shōsetsuka ni Narō. It was later picked up by SB Creative and published under the GA Novel imprint.

The series was then adapted into a manga, illustrated by Minsam, and further transformed into an anime produced by Makaria, which will be airing soon. Find out more about the series here..

But first, what is ‘The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows’ about?

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows follows Zenos, a young man from the slums who dreams of becoming a Healer after meeting one. Despite lacking a license, he learns Healing magic on his own.

He briefly joins an adventure party but is soon expelled with only a single gold coin. Wandering aimlessly, he stumbles upon Lily, an elven girl on the brink of death from a stab wound. Using his unique skills, he heals her and establishes an underground clinic in an abandoned district.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life Episode 1 release date and where to watch

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 1 will premiere on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a same day release for most countries worldwide, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 1 will first air on Tokyo MX and BS11, followed by Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and TV Hokkaido. It will also stream on ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and Netflix, among others. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the series, while those in Southeast Asia can turn to Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

What to expect in The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 1?

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 1 will be titled ‘A Decent Price,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will explore Zenos' determination to become a Healer after witnessing another in action. Viewers will see his struggles within an adventure party, culminating in his harsh expulsion.

The episode will then introduce Lily, who is gravely injured. Zenos’ chance encounter with her will depict his exceptional Healing abilities, setting the foundation for his underground practice and the path he is about to take.

