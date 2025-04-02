Gundam Live-Action: Sydney Sweeney in Final Talks for Lead Role; Deets Inside

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is in final negotiations to join the highly anticipated live-action Gundam movie, which is currently in development at Legendary Entertainment, sources confirm. The details of Sweeney’s role remain undisclosed, and representatives for the studio have declined to comment on the casting, as per Deadline.

The Gundam movie, co-developed by Legendary and franchise owner Bandai Namco Filmworks, will be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle, who is also writing the screenplay. Mickle will produce the film alongside his partner Linda Moran through their production company, Nightshade. The project has been in development since 2021 when Legendary first announced plans to adapt the popular mecha anime franchise into a live-action film. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) was originally attached as the director before Mickle took over the project.

Gundam, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, is one of the most influential anime franchises of all time, first debuting in 1979 with Mobile Suit Gundam. The series introduced the sci-fi subgenre of “mecha,” featuring massive piloted robots in complex wartime narratives. The franchise has since expanded into multiple anime series, films, video games, and an extensive line of merchandise that generates over $600 million annually.

Sweeney’s potential involvement adds another major project to her growing filmography. The actress recently starred in the horror hit Immaculate and Ron Howard’s Eden, which premiered at TIFF. She is also set to appear in Apple’s Echo Valley, debuting on June 13, as well as the untitled Christy Martin boxing biopic, Euphoria Season 3, The Housemaid, and Colman Domingo’s Scandalous!.

If finalized, this role would mark Sweeney’s entry into the world of major franchise blockbusters. The Gundam movie will be the first live-action adaptation of the beloved series, and fans are eager to see how Mickle and Legendary will bring the iconic mecha universe to the big screen.

