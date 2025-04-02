Here Are The 5 Saddest Deaths In Demon Slayer That Still Hurt

Demon Slayer isn’t just about epic battles – it’s also filled with tragic moments that stick with fans long after the fight is over. Some deaths felt inevitable, but that didn’t make them any less painful. Whether it was a warrior’s noble sacrifice or a cruel twist of fate, these five deaths hit the hardest.

The following article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

5. Genya Shinazugawa (Killed by Kokushibo – Infinity Castle Arc)

Genya had already been through hell before even joining the Demon Slayer Corps. Unlike the other slayers, he couldn’t use breathing techniques, but he made up for it by temporarily gaining demon powers through eating demon flesh. When fighting Kokushibo, he gave it everything he had – taking hits no normal human should survive – just to protect his brother, Sanemi.

His death was painful not just because he died, but because Sanemi realized too late how much he loved him and regretted their broken relationship. Genya crumbled to ash like a demon, making his goodbye even more heartbreaking.

4. Shinobu Kocho (Absorbed by Doma – Infinity Castle Arc)

Shinobu was always smiling, but behind that smile was a burning desire for revenge. After her sister Kanae was murdered by Doma, she dedicated her life to avenging her. When the time finally came, she fought bravely, but Doma was too strong. He absorbed her into his body, laughing as she disappeared.

But Shinobu had the last laugh – she had been poisoning herself for years, making her body lethal to demons. Her sacrifice weakened Doma enough for Kanao and Inosuke to finish him. Even though she won in the end, seeing her die so horribly was gut-wrenching.

3. Kyojuro Rengoku (Killed by Akaza – Mugen Train Arc)

Rengoku was the kind of guy who made one feel safe just by being there. Strong, kind, and full of energy, he gave his all in every fight. When Akaza appeared on the Mugen Train, Rengoku fought him alone, refusing to back down even after suffering a fatal wound.

His final moments were pure heroism – holding Akaza in place until sunrise, making sure everyone else survived. Dying with a smile on his face, he thought of his mother, who had always told him it was his duty to protect others. It was a devastating loss, especially seeing how much it crushed Tanjiro and the others.

2. Muichiro Tokito (Killed by Kokushibo – Infinity Castle Arc)

Muichiro was the youngest Hashira, but he never let that stop him. He was ridiculously strong, defeating an Upper Moon on his own. But when he fought Kokushibo, even he was pushed past his limit. He still managed to land a crucial blow, helping bring down the strongest Upper Moon, but the fight left him with fatal wounds.

His last moments were especially painful because of his age—he was just a kid, forced into war too soon. In the afterlife, he reunited with his twin brother, who scolded him for dying young, making his loss even more tragic.

1. Mitsuri Kanroji (Bled Out After Fighting Muzan – Final Battle)

Mitsuri was one of the kindest and most cheerful Hashira, so her death felt like a cruel joke. During the final battle against Muzan, she fought with everything she had, despite suffering brutal injuries. Even after losing both arms, she kept attacking.

Eventually, she collapsed in Obanai Iguro’s arms, bleeding out as she begged him not to leave her behind. In her final moments, she wished they could be reborn together in a peaceful life, away from war. The sheer unfairness of it all – how she only wanted love and happiness – made her death one of the most painful in the series.

