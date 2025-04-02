Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 1: Himari and Yuu’s First Meeting – Release Date, Where To Stream and More

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is an anime adaptation of the popular Japanese light novel series by Nana Nanana, illustrated by Parum. The series was first published in January 2021 by ASCII Media Works under Dengeki Bunko.

It later inspired a manga adaptation by Kamelie, serialized in Dengeki Daioh starting in August 2021. With the anime’s first episode on its way, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about it.

But first, what is ‘Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?’ about?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? is a high school romantic comedy centered on Himari Inuzuka and Yuu Natsume. Himari is an energetic girl unfamiliar with love, while Yuu is a quiet boy passionate about flowers.

Their close friendship began in junior high, bound by a shared dream, and remains unchanged as second-year high school students in the gardening club. However, when Yuu reconnects with his first crush, their relationship is tested, leading Himari to deal with her true feelings.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 1 is set to premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be aired on multiple Japanese TV networks, including Tokyo MX and AT-X. Due to time zone differences, international viewers will be able to watch it a day earlier.

The series will also stream on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Crunchyroll, with international availability on April 9, 2025. Those in Southeast Asia will be able to stream the series on Aniplus Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 1

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 1 will be titled ‘Anemone Nirinsou and Night-blooming Cereus’ (ニリンソウと月下美人). The episode will introduce Yuu and Himari's friendship, beginning with their first encounter in junior high.

During a cultural festival, Yuu will be seen struggling to sell handmade flower accessories until Himari arrives, captivated by his eyes as he crafts them. She will boldly claim their fates are linked, leaving Yuu stunned but willing to accept her words. The story will then jump to two years later, where their relationship is still continuing to develop.

