Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc International Release Date Announced for Fall 2025; Everything We Know So Far
Sony Pictures has announced that Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, the upcoming anime film by MAPPA, will release internationally starting this fall. The movie is set to premiere in Japan on September 19, 2025, followed by screenings in over 80 countries from September 24. The U.S. theatrical release is scheduled for October 29, 2025.
The movie adaptation of the Reze Arc was first revealed at Jump Festa 2025, where a trailer showcasing an updated art style and intense action sequences was released. The trailer quickly gained traction, amassing 19 million views within 24 hours. Alongside the trailer, it was announced that Wistoria: Wand and Sword director Tatsuya Yoshihara will helm the film, replacing Ryu Nakayama.
Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga and continues the story of Denji, a young devil hunter who merges with his pet devil, Pochita, to become Chainsaw Man. The film will focus on Denji’s encounter with Reze, a mysterious girl working at a café, following a date with his superior, Makima. While the encounter appears innocent at first, it soon leads to high-stakes battles and shocking revelations.
The film marks the return of Chainsaw Man after its first season, which aired in 2022 under MAPPA’s production. Crunchyroll has licensed the film for overseas distribution in collaboration with Sony Pictures.
With its widespread release, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is expected to make a significant impact on the global anime box office, continuing the success of Fujimoto’s popular franchise.
