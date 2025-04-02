Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 1: Lilisa Meets Otowa; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty is a coming-of-age series with musical themes mixed in, set to air this Spring 2025. The manga by Hiroshi Fukuda originally began serialization in Hakusensha’s Young Animal in October 2022, and will now be receiving an anime produced by Bandai Namco Pictures. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

But first, what is Rock Is A Lady's Modesty about?

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty follows Lilisa Suzunomiya, a lively girl with a deep passion for music, as she faces a drastic change when her mother remarries into high society. Now expected to act like a refined lady, she is forced to abandon her love for guitar and rock music.

At her new school, she strives to earn the academy's most honorable title, ‘Noble Maiden.’ One day, she meets the admired Otowa Kurogane at school, and by chance, witnesses Otowa playing the drums. Their encounter leads to an unexpected journey as they start a band and challenge the expectations placed upon them.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty release date and where to watch

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 1 will premiere on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11:56 PM JST. Viewers in Japan can watch it on platforms like JNN (TBS). The episode will also be streamed on platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT and Bandai Channel, among others.

International audiences can stream the English-subbed version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 1 on HIDIVE, with a subscription required for access to both services.Those in Southeast Asia will also be able to access the series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

What to expect in Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 1?

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 1, titled ‘Good day ♡ / Stop playing that guitar!!!,’ will introduce Lilisa Suzunomiya and her mother, as well as the circumstances leading up to her mother’s remarriage. She will be seen attending the prestigious Sakurashin Girls' Academy, an elite all-girls school.

To live up to her mother's expectations, Lilisa will suppress her true feelings, abandoning the rock music and guitar she loved. However, her world shifts when she meets Otoha Kurogane, the school’s most esteemed student who secretly plays the drums.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

