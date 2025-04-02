Chainsaw Man Chapter 199: Fami Revealed To Be The Death Devil; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘It's Fami!,’ saw the Fake Chainsaw Man dismiss a 2,000-yen bribe, believing money holds no value. The supposed Death Devil insists she must save lives. He counters that people still cling to hope, calling her the Death.

This accusation prompts her to regenerate using the lifespans of nearby ants. She then introduces herself as Famine, or ‘Fami.’ She states that Death is her sister. The real ‘Fami’ summons the Falling Devil, and apologises for borrowing her sister’s name. Fami, now revealed as Death, says she removed her organs but still cannot die.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 will likely focus on the exchange between Famine and Death (Fami), with Death explaining why she remains alive despite her missing organs. The Fake Chainsaw Man, likely a Chainsaw Man Church member, may grow frustrated.

This may prompt Death to reveal she no longer requires his assistance, possibly stating his real name. The chapter should conclude with her unveiling her true intentions, just as War Devil Yoru senses her presence.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 is slated for release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by the official MANGAPlus website. Keep in mind that the exact date and time can vary due to a difference in time zones.

The manga has 20 volumes available in tankōbon format and follows a weekly release schedule. Fans wishing to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 can find it digitally on official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app after the release date.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.