Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 1: Belle To Leave Schwert Land; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Bye Bye, Earth Season 1 followed Belle Lablac, the only human in a world of beast folk, as she sought to become a Solist. After training under Sian Lablac, she forgot him due to the Solist’s curse. In the capital, she met allies like Gaf Shandy, Adonis Question, and Schwert Kingdom’s princess, Sherry.

Belle’s journey forced her to question the nature of Solists, especially after fighting Tiziano, a fallen warrior. Adonis, who restores broken swords, inadvertently causes another warrior to go mad. On the day of Belle’s final test, Adonis confronted the kingdom’s god and discovered unsettling truths about their destinies.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 1 will focus on Belle, who remains secluded due to her injuries and emotional turmoil from her battle and confrontation with Adonis. Bennett, worried, will attempt to reach her but fail. Realizing he is powerless to help, he faces a difficult decision for Belle’s sake.

Meanwhile, news of Jinbuck’s death will arrive. Belle will likely decide to retake her Nomad test to pursue Adonis, who has disappeared. Adonis, now stronger after training in dark powers, may uncover more about his and Belle’s fates. The episode will likely conclude with Belle leaving Schwert Land as the king makes a foreboding remark about what lies ahead.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘Nostalgia. Now Sprouting in the Echo,’ will premiere on Japanese networks at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, April 4, 2025. In Japan, the episode will initially air on the satellite channel WOWOW, followed by a broadcast on BS Nippon TV.

It will also be available for streaming on the Anime Store, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms. International viewers can catch Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 1 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, Crunchyroll will provide dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

