The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 13: Jinshi Tries To Tell Maomao The Truth; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Ka Zuigetsu,’ a search party set out two hours after Jinshi's disappearance, with Basen frustrated by rumors of Jinshi having eloped with Maomao. Meanwhile, Maomao accidentally realizes Jinshi is not a eunuch, prompting an embarrassed exchange. They are soon rescued, and Jinshi learns the attack was an assassination attempt.

Maomao helps uncover the culprit using Lihaku’s dog to track gunpowder. The incident is covered up as being a part of Jinshi's eccentricity. Later, Jinshi later tries revealing his secret to Maomao, but she remains purposefully oblivious, focusing instead on the ox bezoars.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 13 will likely see Maomao visit a public bathhouse, possibly encountering someone significant. Given past developments, she may unknowingly cross paths with individuals linked to the assassination plot.

On the other hand, Jinshi will likely continue struggling to confess his identity, though Maomao may not wish to hear him out. Additionally, the episode may address court politics, particularly regarding the emperor’s brother’s suitability for the throne.

Titled ‘The Baths,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 13 will premiere on April 4, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. The release time may vary globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels, including Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each according to its respective schedule.

Advertisement

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 13 will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll, about 2.5 minutes after the Japanese airing, with Netflix offering it to subscribers.

For more updates from The Apothecary Diaries anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 12: Maomao Realizes Jinshi’s Identity; Recap, Release Date And More