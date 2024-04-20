Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 4 Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The fourth episode of the Bartender: Glass of God anime, a modern adaptation of Araki Joh's classic manga, is set to air in Japan in the coming week. The episode will be available on TV Tokyo and Crunchyroll for the Japanese audience, while the rest of the world will stream it a day prior. The anime's stunning visuals, captivating characters, and soothing tone continue to captivate viewers.

The opening theme song is Stardust Memory, performed by Takaya Kawasaki, while the ending theme song is Spica, performed by Mone Kamishiraishi. Crunchyroll licensed the series, while Medialink licensed it in Southeast Asia and Oceania, except Australia and New Zealand, and will stream it on its Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 4 release date and where to watch

According to the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Yuri On Ice Movie: Official Canceled; Makers Release Apology Letter to the Fan; READ

The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

British Summer Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Central European Summer Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Philippine Time Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 will be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo and available on demand on various platforms like Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai. Viewers can access platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Bandai channels for unlimited viewing. The episode will also be available globally on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Bartender: Glass of God: Plot of the anime

Bartender follows Ryū Sasakura, a talented bartender who mixes the best cocktails. After studying in France, he worked as an assistant at Lapin and later opened his own bar, Eden Hall, in Tokyo's Ginza district. The host invites potential patrons and is known to serve the Glass of the Gods, a drink that he knows is the right drink to serve in a particular situation. The story explores the nightlife of a bartending prodigy known for his exceptional cocktails.

Miwa Kurushima, the granddaughter of Hotel Cardinal owner Taizo Kurushima, is the only regular character. She requires Ryū to compete for the bartender job. Initially rejected by Kamishima, the hotel beverage department manager, Taizo becomes fascinated by Ryū's abilities and requests him to work there. Miwa's insistence leads Taizo to convince Ryū to bring him to work.

Throughout the manga, various other figures, all of whom share unusual troubles and heavy burdens, are invited into Eden Hall and are treated to Sasakura's fine drinks, which, with guidance from the young bartender, lead the customers to reflect upon their lives and decide on a course of action to tackle their problems.

ALSO READ: That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Adds Complete cast; Everything to Know

Bartender: Glass of God Episode 3 recap and what to expect from Episode 4

In Episode 3 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime, Ryuichi Kuzuhara, who is known as Mister Perfect, competes against Bar K at Hotel Diamondstar. Hotel Cardinal's Executive Chairman, aware of Sasakura's exceptional bartending skills, seeks to judge him.

Despite outperforming Kuzuhara, Kuzuhara is disappointed with Sasakura's drinks, stating that they are not perfect. The story highlights the challenges faced by bartenders in achieving high praise.

The Chairman pitted two genius bartenders, Sasakura and Kuzuhara, against each other. His granddaughter, Miwa Kurushima, judged the contest. Despite creating a similar Manhattan cocktail, Kurushima preferred Sasakura's drink and preferred it over Kuzuhara's, resulting in a favorable verdict.

That said, her judgment soon faltered when she realized that the taste of Sasakura's cocktail changed after a while since he had focused on creating a drink that would satisfy her. On the other hand, the flavor of Kuzuhara's cocktail remained the same since he prioritized creating the perfect drink instead of adhering to Kurushima's preferences.

Given how episode 3 saw Ryu Sasakura's bartending skills get severely undermined by the genius bartender Ryuichi Kuzuhara, fans can expect to see the former face more such challenges in Bartender: Glass of God episode 4, be it at the hands of customers or other fellow bartenders.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Cursed Energy In The World Of JJK; EXPLAINED