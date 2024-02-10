Bucchigiri?! Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Bucchigiri?! anime has been unveiling new twists and turns with each new episode. Viewers are drawn deeper into the intricate world of these delinquents with rival factions, complex characters, and supernatural spirits. Here are all the details we have on the release of Bucchigiri?! Episode 5.

Release date and where to stream

Bucchigiri?! Episode 5 is titled Frightening! Chili Shrimps Falling Down Like Snowflakes! is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. Catch it first on TV Tokyo and various networks.

For those streaming internationally, this means a daytime release on February 9, 2024. Please note that the exact release times will vary depending on your time zone. To catch the episode, head over to Crunchyroll to delight in the action.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 5: expected plot

As the plot thickens, Bucchigiri?! Episode 5 promises to delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding Matakara's brother, offering viewers insight into his troubled past and the role he may play in the unfolding drama. Additionally, the enigmatic blue djinn witnessed by Senya, accompanied by the cryptic mention of the name 'Ichiya,' will likely be studied in depth. Meanwhile, anticipation builds as Minato Kai prepares to confront Siguma.

With Matakara set to enter the fray and potentially alter the course of events, Bucchigiri?! Episode 5 holds the promise of unexpected developments. However, as an original anime production, precise details of the upcoming episode are scarce. However, with Arajin and Shindo on a collision course, expect an intense battle to test Arajin's abilities. With Matakara hot on Shindo's trail, the episode may offer unexpected twists.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 4 recap

The episode opens with Marito initiating an attack on Kenichiro, only to be stopped by Matakara. This incident escalates tensions between their factions, culminating in Marito issuing an ultimatum: Siguma must identify the culprit behind Outa's ambush within a day or face war. Meanwhile, the Emperor revealed as Shindo Akutaro had been exiled from Minato six months prior. He unsuccessfully attempted to befriend Zabu before overpowering him and claiming his Minato armband, which was later found near Outa after the attack.

Later, Matakara implores Arajin to intervene and prevent Marito from declaring war, but Arajin rebuffs him. Matakara then seeks Mahoro's help, and she convinces Arajin to persuade Marito to reconsider. Despite his efforts, Arajin struggles to speak up to Marito. On his way home, Arajin encounters Shindo, leading to a confrontation where Arajin lands a powerful blow, only to discover that Shindo is also an Honki person, capable of enduring significant damage.

For more updates on the supernatural world of these delinquents, stay on Pinkvilla.