Captain Tsubasa Season 2, Episode 27: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The 26th episode of Captain Tsubasa Season 2 concluded the semi-final match between Japan and France after a dragged out battle that went into a penalty shootout. Now, fans are getting ready for the final match of the Junior Youth Tournament between Japan and Germany. Read more to learn all the details about the upcoming 27th episode of the popular anime.

Captain Tsubasa season 2 episode 27 release date, streaming details, and expected plot

The 27th episode of Captain Tsubasa season 2 is coming out on 7th April, Sunday, at 5:30 p.m. JST. TV Tokyo will be broadcasting the episode in Japan on that day. Due to time differences, international release times across countries will vary. However, international fans will have to wait for a while after the episode’s release for the subtitle. But fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

The upcoming 27th episode will probably focus on the aftermath of Japan’s grueling match with France. Fans can expect to see the Japanese players getting ready for their upcoming final match against Germany. By the end of the episode, we will also probably see the beginning of the final match of the Junior Youth Tournament.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2, Episode 26 recap

The last episode was easily one of the most exciting ones as we saw the Japanese players go head to head against France in a penalty shootout. The semi-final match between France and Japan stretched into extra time then a penalty shootout and both teams gave their all into the game.

Wakashimazu, the Japanese goalkeeper, was probably the one who suffered the most during the episode as he already had a debilitating hand injury. Despite that, he managed to make a save that gave the Japanese team the lead that they desperately needed. In the end, it was the titular character Tsubasa who took the final penalty, seizing the victory for his team.

At the end of the episode, we saw players from both teams talking and shaking hands. One of the most important parts was how Masaki and Pierre swapped jerseys after the match, which was not there in the manga.

