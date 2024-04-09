City Hunter Live-Action: New Trailer OUT; Cast Updates, and More to Know

It was through the official pages of Netflix, the socials, and the YouTube Channel, that the first trailer of City Hunter Anime's Live-Action was put out. Along with this, the opening song of the show is also in the same trailer. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming outing.

City Hunter Live-Action: Trailer Details

It is on Netflix Japan's official YouTube channel that the trailer came out. The 128-second clip opens with a shot of the city, where the events of the show will take place. Along with the trailer, fans are also served with the theme song Get Wild Continual by TM Network. City Hunter Live-Action is set to release on April 25, 2024 on Netflix.

You can check out the new trailer of the show right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

The list of updates from the show also includes the cast and staff members working on the project. Here is the list of the actors working on City Hunter Live-Action:

Tetta Sugimoto as Akitaka Ito Ayame Misaki as Tsukino Seta Takaya Sakoda as Kunio Konno Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura Masanobu Ando as Hideyuki Makimura Fumino Kimura as Detective Saeko Nogami

Along with this, the staff members of the show include the following:

Director: Yuichi Sato Scriptwriter: Tatsuro Mishima Music Composer: Yoshihide Otomo

What is City Hunter Live-Action About?

As per Netflix, the new show is described as “a modern-day updated version of the manga, set in the bustling streets of Shinjuku." The original manga is an action detective comedy written by Tsukasa Hojo. The story follows the adventures of a sweeper named Ryo Saeba, whose only work is to follow and chase beautiful women.

The other character that we are introduced to is a private detective who goes by the name of Hideyuki Makimura. The collision of these two worlds makes up for the plot of City Hunter. Although, it is not clear how the plot of the live-action will veer from that of the manga. It will be interesting to see what the final product looks like on Netflix. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

