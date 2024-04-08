The Boy and The Heron By Acclaimed Director Hayao Miyzaki To Release Soon In Cinemas In India

Hayao Miyazaki’s latest work after a decade ‘The Boy And The Heron’ will be released soon in Cinemas in India. It will be released in both Japanese with English subtitles and English Dubbed versions. The announcement was made today by Co-Distributors Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India.



In making the announcement, Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films, stated, “Congratulations to Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli on winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film with ‘The Boy And The Heron’! This film has far exceeded our expectations in the territories we’ve released it has become Hayao Miyazaki’s best-performing film to date. We are very excited to partner with Warner Bros Discovery to release this magical masterpiece in India. We cannot wait to present ‘The Boy And The Heron’ to everyone here in India together with our cinema partners.

Speaking on this special occasion where the Oscar-winning film will be released in India, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming theatrical release of the prestigious, critically acclaimed, and Academy Award®️-winning film, ‘The Boy and the Heron’, from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. Indian cinephiles will finally have the chance to experience this animated masterpiece on the big screen for a truly immersive adventure. Stay tuned for the official release date announcement!"



‘The Boy And The Heron’ won the Academy Award this year for Best Animated Feature. It also won the Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes, Bafta Film Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association. This is director Hayao Miyazaki’s second Academy Award win. He had previously won an Oscar in 2001 for the Animated Film ‘Spirited Away’.

‘The Boy And The Heron’ follows the magical journey of teenager Mahito in a completely new world. Experiencing the pain of losing his mother and having complicated relationships with his family and classmates, Mahito gradually isolated himself... until he met a strange talking heron. Mahito and the heron entered a mysterious tower, where a magical world opened, bringing him to meet the people he loved... in a completely different identity.



‘The Boy and the Heron’ will also bring to the cinema a Ghibli-ish experience, incorporating into the film many signatures of the studio’s past works.



The English Voice Cast of ‘The Boy And The Heron’ features the voices of Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, and Karen Fukuhara.



The film has garnered immense success in both critical acclaim and box office revenue across various countries and will be released soon in cinemas in India.

