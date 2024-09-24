Hunter x Hunter Set to Return With Update From Creator Yoshihiro Togashi; Deets HERE

The creator of Hunter X Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi has recently shared a significant update regarding the return of his popular manga series. After long breaks caused by his ongoing health problems, the next installment of the manga is set to release on October 7, 2024, marking a continuation of the "Succession Contest Arc" in Weekly Shonen Jump. The arc is notably different from previous storylines, as it focuses on Kurapika instead of Gon or Killua.

The "Succession Contest Arc" centers around a royal family's internal battle for the throne, with Kurapika protecting an infant prince on a crowded cruise ship. The arc introduces several unique Nen abilities, adding new challenges and a sense of claustrophobia as the characters navigate their way through this tense conflict. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the series, with this arc pushing the narrative forward in unexpected directions.

In a post shared on his social media, Togashi detailed the creative process behind the manga's production. His current workflow involves character inking and background drawing done traditionally, while effects and final touches are added digitally. This hybrid method has allowed Togashi to maintain the unique look of his work while adapting to technological changes in the manga industry.

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming chapter, Togashi has also provided an update on his health. He revealed that his chronic back pain, which has caused frequent delays in the manga's release, was recently addressed through treatment. Togashi mentioned that his posture during the coloring process was the cause of his pain, but he now feels much better after receiving medical attention.

The last time fans saw Hunter x Hunter in animated form was back in 2014, when Studio Madhouse adapted the series. However, no updates have been provided regarding a potential return of the anime. Fans are left wondering if Madhouse will resume the adaptation or if a reboot will be announced in the future.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

