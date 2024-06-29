Kagurabachi Chapter 39: Shinuchi Blade To Be Auctioned; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Hakuri Sanazami and Chihiro Rokuhira have managed to infiltrate the Rakuzaichi Storeroom and attack Kyora Sanazami while disrupting the auction, but Kyora has more tricks up his sleeve as he begins the bidding process for the Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi. As fans fervently await the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 39 for more, so don’t miss the chapter as it drops and get the release date, expected plot, and other details here.

Kagurabachi Chapter 39: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 39 will be released on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31, as reported by MANGAPlus. Due to global time zone variances, international readers may have access to it as early as June 30, 2024, depending on their location. Keep in mind that the exact release time will also similarly vary.

For fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 39 will be digitally available for free on Shueisha platforms like MANGAPlus, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MANGAPlus app. Note that while the first and most recent three chapters are free on most platforms, accessing the full Kagurabachi series may require a Shonen Jump+ app subscription.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 39

Following the battle between Kyora and Chihiro in the previous chapter, Kagurabachi Chapter 39 will likely focus on the auction as Kyora starts the bidding for the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. The chapter may reveal Kyora’s hidden intentions and plans to keep the auction running without interference from Chihiro.

Chihiro and Hakuri's combined effort may have spoilt his initial plans, but Kyora knows that the auction of Shinuchi is critical for success. Kagurabachi Chapter 39 may also see the Kamunabi members try to seize the opportunity to bid for the Shinuchi, promising plenty of action and intrigue in the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 38 recap

Titled Race, Kagurabachi Chapter 38 opens with a flashback scene where Hakuri informs Chihiro that the person standing on the podium is not Kyora Sazanami himself but a preview image created through his consciousness. The real Kyora is guarding the precious merchandise within his Storehouse.

Understanding the deception, Hakuri registers Chihiro to send him into Kyora’s subspace. Hakuri then realizes he can retrieve the Enten blade himself since it is indirectly registered and imbued with Chihiro's Spirit Energy. However, Chihiro insists that Hakuri should not take out the blade but instead send him into the Storehouse to confront and finish off Kyora.

Chihiro suggests that once Kyora is defeated, Hakuri should take over the Storehouse. Kagurabachi Chapter 38 then shifts to Chihiro’s battle against Kyora inside the Storehouse. Using both Nishiki and Kuro: Shred simultaneously, Chihiro unleashes a relentless onslaught upon Kyora.

In response, Kyora manipulates the terrain and hidden weaponry within the Storehouse, confident that he can defeat Chihiro as long as he remains in his domain. He sends hidden katanas and dozens of grenades toward Chihiro. Observing this, Hakuri worries that Chihiro won’t be able to keep up with speed alone.

Chihiro smartly cuts down the grenades with his Spirit Energy in Kagurabachi Chapter 38, allowing Hakuri to retrieve them in the auction hall. The grenades explode in the auditorium, eliminating several spectators from the underworld. Kyora remains unfazed, boasting more weaponry at his disposal.

Kyora, appearing worried, suddenly notices several empty prisons. He realizes that Chihiro has been sending his school of black goldfish to imbue the prisoners with his Spirit Energy, which enabled Hakuri to rescue them.

In the auction hall, panic ensues as many attendees try to escape in Kagurabachi Chapter 38. However, Kyora shouts at them to stay, insisting that the auction will proceed as planned. He then makes the startling announcement that the next item to be sold would be the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade.

For more updates on Chihiro's quest for the Enchanted Blades in the Kagurabachi manga

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.