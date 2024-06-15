Kagurabachi Chapter 37 SPOILERS Out: Chihiro To Retrieve Enten; Everything You Need To Know

With Chihiro and Hakuri finally on the verge of entering the Rakuzaichi Storeroom, fans have been dying to find out what happens next. The Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers that recently came out online reveal their next step as Chihiro manages to get Enten. Here’s everything we know about the spoilers, so keep reading to find out.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 37: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers

The upcoming chapter will be titled Equal, as per the Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers that have been released. The chapter begins with Shiba commending Hakuri for awakening the power of the Storehouse. Shiba is impressed by Hakuri's rapid improvement in sorcery, acknowledging that it’s a challenging feat.

However, Hakuri believes that Chihiro’s faith in him is what truly propelled him forward. This belief is mutual, as Chihiro admits that by allowing Hakuri to confront Soya alone, he helped truly solidify their status as equal allies. Meanwhile, the remaining Tou members regain consciousness and rally their strength.

They head towards the emergency door to prevent Chihiro and his companions from infiltrating the Storehouse. At this moment, a crack develops on Chihiro’s blade Cloud Gouger in the Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers. Chihiro tells Shiba that he used the blade’s last embers on Tenri. Shiba reassures him that their priority now is to access the Storehouse and recover Enten.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 35 SPOILERS Out: Hakuri’s Painful Past Revealed As Soya Continues His Attack

Shiba thinks out loud about whether they could enter the Storehouse using Hakuri's abilities, similar to Kyora Sazanami. However, Hakuri feels that his and his father's Storehouses are fundamentally different spaces, making entry reliant solely on the emergency door.

To their shock, they find the emergency door destroyed. The Tou, equally surprised, realize they were unaware of this sabotage. The narrator in the Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers explains that this was done due to Kyora’s strategic foresight. By destroying the emergency door, he aimed to ensure that Chihiro and Shiba couldn't interfere with the auction.

As he understands this, Chihiro begins to question if Tenri's death was meaningless. Kyora, on the other hand, believes that his son’s death merely exposed Chihiro's limitations. The Tou members decide not to let the Tenri’s death be in vain. Shiba, considering their slim chances of victory, suggests a retreat.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 36: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Both Chihiro and Hakuri refuse to give up despite their initial dismay at the situation. The Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers then transition to the Rakuzaichi auction room, where Hakuri appears on the stairs and interrupts the proceedings. Kyora realizes that Hakuri has deduced the distinct nature of their Storehouses.

Advertisement

Hakuri realized that despite their similar methods of use, opening another's Storehouse is virtually impossible without a strong connection, akin to transferring sorcery. Kyora regrets not recognizing his son's talent earlier but sees it as futile now since Hakuri has become an enemy, thereby severing their bond.

Hakuri then reveals his true feelings: he longs to hear his father acknowledge his abilities. Driven by this desire, Hakuri manages to infiltrate Kyora's Storehouse in the Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers. He informs Chihiro, who has just arrived that he can only insert objects into the Storehouse from outside, not manipulate its contents.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 36 Spoilers OUT: Hakuri Awakens A Power Beyond Isou; Discover The Deets Here

Chihiro devises a plan and asks Hakuri to send him inside. Inside, Chihiro spots his blade, Enten. Kyora, stunned, manipulates the space to prevent Chihiro from retrieving it, believing a broken blade is useless. Much to Kyora's surprise, Chihiro summons one last powerful Mei to break through the restrictions.

This leads to an internal monologue where Chihiro reflects on his perceived inequality to Hakuri in the Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers. He feels unworthy of wielding an Enchanted Blade because he hesitated to kill Tenri, unlike Hakuri, who decisively acted against his family.

Advertisement

As he thinks this, the Cloud Gouger turns to dust. The Kagurabachi Chapter 37 spoilers culminate with Hakuri urging Chihiro to cut down Kyora Sazanami, and Chihiro vows that he would, no matter what.

For more spoilers and updates on Chihiro’s battle against Kyora in the Kagurabachi manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 34: The Sazanami Brothers To Face Off Once More; Release Date, Where To Read And More