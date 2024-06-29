Kagurabachi Chapter 39 Spoilers Out: Kyora Injured But The Rakuzaichi Auction To Continue; DEETS

Our protagonist successfully ambushed Kyora Sanazami within the Rakuzaichi Storeroom in the last chapter, but when things appear to favor him, Kyora surprises everyone by revealing the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade for auction. With fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the next chapter, the Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers have revealed what will happen next. Here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers.

Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Surpass Him. The chapter begins with the prisoners from the Rakuzaichi auction building being transferred to safety outside. Hinao, accompanied by Char and Inazuma in a car nearby, notices the prisoners.

She wonders if they are the ‘merchandise’ of the auction. Char asks Inazuma if he can identify his sister among them. A short glimpse of the caged girl from the last chapter is shown just before the chapter shifts back to the fight, implying Inazuma’s sister was still inside the Storeroom.

In the Storeroom, Chihiro Rokuhira unleashes Kuro: Shred to breach Kyora Sazanami's defenses after Kyora erects a wall using the Storehouse's terrain. Kyora mocks Chihiro for pushing himself too hard in the Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers. Meanwhile, Hakuri also appears to be reaching his limits, bleeding from his nose and mouth.

The strain of transferring the merchandise begins to show, as chapter spoilers reveal that connecting one's consciousness to the subspace is a taxing endeavor, and overexertion can lead to permanent brain damage. Kyora Sazanami says that the Rakuzaichi auction is upheld by the lives of many who came before.

He believes that auctioning two Enchanted Blades will mark the auction's peak. As the auction for the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade begins in the Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers, the crowd goes wild. Among them, the Kamunabi forces talk about the historical significance of bidding for an Enchanted Blade, a rare and possibly unique event.

They also realize that the Kyora Sazanami on stage is merely an image, not the actual person, and speculate about the real auctioneer's location. In the subspace, Chihiro questions Kyora about the death of his children, asking if it doesn't sadden him. Kyora coldly replies that the Rakuzaichi auction is more significant than their lives, and everyone must play their roles for its success.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers then depict Kyora creating a hold in the ground beneath Chihiro and using the edges to attack. Chihiro quickly dodges using Kuro: Shred, further depleting his Spirit Energy. Both Chihiro and Kyora think to themselves that they cannot afford to delay any longer.

Hakuri, struggling with the strain, begins to lose consciousness. Kyora believes his son will no longer interfere, leaving Chihiro without any remaining strategies. He plans to finish Chihiro off with explosions, but Chihiro counters with another Kuro: Shred.

Kyora creates another wall to defend against the multiple slashes, but it is cut into pieces. Just as the wall falls, Chihiro throws his Enten sword at Kyora’s head, aiming to end the battle. Kyora immediately deflects the sword with his own in the Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers and retaliates with grenades.

The explosions are huge, making Kyora think he has finally killed Chihiro. However, Chihiro reappears behind him with Enten in hand. Surprises, Kyora slashes at him, but the Chihiro Kyora slashes at is revealed to be an illusion.

The real Chihiro appears in front of him and strikes with Enten from above, slashing across Kyora's chest. The Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers reveal that Hakuri briefly regained consciousness to give Chihiro the opportunity to strike down his father. Lying on the ground, Kyora recalls Hakuri's past declaration that he would become a greater clan head than him.

In anger and frustration, Kyora hides his body in the ground, knowing his wound is fatal. Yet, he remains determined to complete the Rakuzaichi auction. The chapter briefly shows the Kamunabi members discussing the power of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade, speculating that it might be too potent to be restrained by a Life Contract alone.

Meanwhile, Kyora is shown next to the real Shinuchi blade underground. The Kagurabachi Chapter 39 spoilers end with Kyora planning his final act, hinting at using the Shinuchi against Chihiro in a last-ditch effort to achieve his goals, calling it a ‘live performance.’

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.