Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2: SPOILERS From The Manga; Has Kafka's Identity Been Exposed?

After the epic cliffhanger that Kaiju No. 8 left fans with last week, where Kafka suddenly turned into a human-sized Kaiju, fans have been dying to know what happens next in the episode. With Mina set to chase after him and Leno still confused, fans can only wait with bated breath as the next episode approaches. For those who cannot wait, here’s a sneak peek into Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2, but beware, there are spoilers ahead.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 SPOILERS

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2, Kafka and Leno find themselves on the run from the hospital, with Kafka struggling to control his newfound Kaiju form. Just before they flee, Kafka inadvertently reveals his monstrous 'smile' to the old man, causing him to pass out in terror. After some comical attempts to control his new strength, Kafka decides to escape through a window. He ends up unable to control his strength again and tears through both the window and the surrounding wall in his desperation.

As the two escape, Kafka's transformation experiences a bizarre change, where a mouth from within his mouth appears, consuming a passing crow before reverting him to his previous Kaiju form. Kafka's embarrassment builds up as he discovers he cannot control his bodily functions, releasing liquid from his nipples and feeling ashamed, saying he's not fit to be a bride anymore.

Despite his initial despair, Kafka realizes that his Kaiju form may offer him an unexpected opportunity to join the Defense Force. However, Leno warns him of the inevitable consequences should he be discovered.

Kafka senses that another Kaiju – a Yoju – will appear nearby soon. Kafka confronts the creature to protect a child in danger. Though his attempts at reassurance only frighten the child further, Kafka resolves to confront the Yoju with all his strength. With a single punch, Kafka obliterates the Yoju, showering the area in a grisly rain of blood.

Through tears of fear, the little girl thanks Kafka for his help. This reminds him of his promise to Mina, and Kafka decides to pursue his dream of joining the Defense Force. His transformation will revert here.

Three months later, the Defense Force is still on high alert after the emergence of ‘Kaiju No. 8,’ the first Kaiju they have been unable to neutralize since their inception – Kafka. Meanwhile, the man in question is cleaning up Kaijus as usual. Leno receives letters confirming that they have passed the first stage examination for the Defense Force. He goes to find Kafka, only to find him eating food on top of a dead Kaiju with his Kaiju form exposed. Leno expresses concern about his ability to control it. Some comical exchanges later, they decide to take the second part of the exam.

Ten days later, they arrive at the Nishi-Tokyo Testing Site for the second-stage examination. Kafka and Leno encounter Kikoru Shinomiya here, who rudely asks them to move their car and calls Kafka old. When denied, she exposes her personal suit and immediately throws away their company car before asking Kafka about his Kaiju scent.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers and updates about Kafka’s journey in Kaiju No. 8.