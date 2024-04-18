Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2: Kafka Turns Into A Kaiju; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot, And More

Now that Kafka has turned into this newfound Kaiju form, the arrival of Mina, his childhood friend and captain of the Third Unit seems imminent. With his fate hanging in the balance and uncertainty shrouding his next steps, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of Kaiju No. 8. With Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 drawing near, find out everything you need to know about the episode’s release date, streaming details, expected plot and more here.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2: release date and streaming details

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 is scheduled for release at 11:30 am JST on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Viewers in most major time zones can catch the episode on the same day, while some minor regions may see it on Sunday morning. Please note, however, that the exact release time will vary. Crunchyroll will stream the episode internationally as it airs in Japan, offering immediate access to viewers worldwide.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 will likely follow Kafka and Ichikawa as they navigate the aftermath of Kafka's transformation, with a focus on their escape from the hospital and the exploration of Kafka's newfound powers. As they flee, the extent of Kafka's abilities will be hinted at, particularly in terms of combat prowess.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 will also likely delve into Kafka's conflicted feelings about joining the Defense Force in light of his transformation, raising questions about his future path. Additionally, viewers will be eager to learn whether Kafka can revert to his human form, or if he is doomed to be a Kaiju forever.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 is titled The Man Who Became A Kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a disillusioned worker in Kaiju clean-up, reflects on his abandoned dream of joining the anti-Kaiju Defense Force. As he goes about his mundane job disposing of Kaiju bodies, Kafka reminisces about his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, who now leads the Defense Force's Third Division.

When a Kaiju appears in Yokohama, Kafka's company is tasked with cleaning up the aftermath. Kafka is reluctantly transferred to work on the intestines of the slain Kaiju, a task he finds repulsive. Despite his reluctance, Kafka is resigned to his fate.

That night, Kafka is haunted by the smell of the Kaiju's intestines and sees a news report praising Mina's skills as a Defense Force captain, reminding him of the promise he made to her in their youth. The next day at work, Kafka meets Leno Ichikawa, a new part-timer aspiring to join the Defense Force. Leno's determination contrasts sharply with Kafka's resignation, but Kafka offers him support nonetheless.

During their work, Kafka and Leno encounter a small Kaiju, or Yoju, which attacks them. Kafka pushes Leno to safety but is overwhelmed by the monster. Just as he is about to be devoured, Leno returns and helps Kafka fend off the Yoju. Mina and her team arrive to eliminate the threat, saving Kafka and Leno.

After the encounter, the two are in the hospital recovering and Leno urges Kafka to pursue his dream of joining the Defense Force. Kafka agrees to give it a try, but their conversation is short-lived when a small flying Kaiju appears. The creatures says it ‘found him’ before forcing itself into Kafka’s mouth, transforming him into a Kaiju himself.

As Kafka grapples with his sudden transformation, he and Leno realize they had been spotted by an old man. Fearing for their lives, they decide to flee. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 concludes with a glimpse of Mina as she takes a bath, reflecting on Kafka's broken promise to fight Kaiju by her side. She receives a phone call asking her to take care of a Kaiju, and, unaware that the Kaiju in question was Kafka, she agrees.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Kafka’s metamorphosis in Kaiju No. 8.