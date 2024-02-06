Kengan Omega Chapter 248: The Next Connector! Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

CEO of the Death Dealers had completely different plans in the last chapter of Kengan Omega. On the other hand, Gilbert Wu is also boiling with rage, thinking of doing something impulsive. As Kengan Omega Chapter 248 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is everything you need to know about the next one!

Kengan Omega Chapter 248: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next Kengan Omega will be February 8, 2024, as per Comikey. The raw scans come out on Wednesdays. The following day, the translations of the chapter also came out. The manga publishes the English version on the official pages of Comikey. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming chapter of Kengan Omega, Gilbert Wu could find himself torn between loyalty and ambition. With thoughts of his last fight lingering, he might be grappling with the decision to align with the Death Dealers in their plan to eliminate Shen Wulong.

However, doubts about his true motives could begin to surface as he weighs the consequences of betraying his current alliances. Meanwhile, Xia Yan might find himself facing internal conflict as he contemplates the necessity of being tougher on his subordinates. As tensions rise and loyalties are tested, the stage could be set for a dramatic showdown where alliances could shift and betrayals could unfold.

Kengan Omega Chapter 248: Previous chapter recap

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 247 was Omens. This chapter started with Gilbert Wu asking Xia Yan if he owed him an explanation of any of the things that were happening. But Xia was correct on mentioning that Wu had a problem with him for no apparent reason. Shen Wulong was also in the room. He certainly did not want a quarrel to commence there.

He wanted them to remember that Niko was the one who was attacked. After Wu was gone. Xia told Shen Wulong that he needed to be tougher on his subordinates or they might not pay heed to them in the long run. But Xia also agreed with Kiryu on the fact that Setsuna's attack turned out to be right for them.

In the last act of the chapter, we see that Gilbert Wu was thinking about his last fight. The meeting with Shen Luohan, CEO of the Death Dealers was the last of the outing. Here, he had come to talk about killing Shen Wulong. With this, his bets were on becoming Connector Niko next. All updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

