Mashle Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 1: Release date, where to watch & more to know

After waiting for almost five months, the Mashle franchise is back with the second season of the anime. As Mashle Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 1 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the second installment. Read on!

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Where to Watch

Mashle Season 2 is set to premiere with Episode 1 on January 6, 2024. Fans can catch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, the official streaming platform for the series. The news about the release date was revealed during a panel at the annual Jump Festa event in Japan. Considering the previous season's length, it's expected that Season 2 will also consist of 12 episodes.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Voice Actors

The main cast from the first season is expected to return for Season 2:

Mash Burnedead: Chiaki Kobayashi (JP) / Aleks Le (EN)

Chiaki Kobayashi (JP) / Aleks Le (EN) Finn Ames: Reiji Kawashima (JP) / Brian Timothy Anderson (EN)

Reiji Kawashima (JP) / Brian Timothy Anderson (EN) Lance Crown: Kaito Ishikawa (JP) / Stephen Fu (EN)

Kaito Ishikawa (JP) / Stephen Fu (EN) Dot Barrett: Takuya Eguchi (JP) / Benjamin Diskin (EN)

Takuya Eguchi (JP) / Benjamin Diskin (EN) Lemon Irvine: Reina Ueda (JP) / Anjali Kunapaneni (EN)

New characters introduced in Season 2 include Finn's older brother Rayne Ames, Prefect of Adler House, along with voice actors like Junichi Suwabe, Yuki Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kisho Taniyama, Tomori Kusunoki, and Saori Hayami.

Advertisement

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Plot

Season 2 is set to adapt the "Divine Visionary Selection Exam" arc from the original manga. The first season covered the "Easton Enrollment Arc" and the "Magia Lupus Arc." The upcoming storyline promises to up the ante by introducing new characters and challenges, including a set of school Prefects. The manga, which concluded with chapter 163 in July 2023, suggests that the anime could potentially cover the entire story over three or four seasons.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Trailer

A teaser was shared alongside the release date announcement, and a longer trailer was released in November. Fans can check out the trailer for a glimpse into the upcoming season. Future trailers are anticipated, so stay tuned for more details.

Mashle Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. With this information, fans can mark their calendars for January 6, 2024, to witness the return of Mash Burnedead and his magical adventures in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 1. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

ALSO READ: Spy X Family Season 3: Renewed or Not? Everything we know so far