Momentary Lily Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The first episode of Momentary Lily opens with a battle between the main characters and robotic invaders called “Wild Hands.” After the fight, viewers were introduced to the girls and their distinctive weapons, known as Andvari.

A brief glimpse into Renge’s past was also shown. Renge, who has lost her memories, is shown to have exceptional cooking skills and later demonstrates her powerful Andvari in combat. Despite their shared goals, Renge’s mysterious past contrasts with the others’ intact memories.

Momentary Lily Episode 2 will likely expand on Renge Kasumi’s dynamic with the group, starting with her relationship with Yuri Kawazu. The Wild Hands may evolve into new variants, giving fans more insight into their origin and purpose.

Another battle sequence is also expected, blending action with the show’s lighter focus on “kappou” cooking, potentially emphasizing Renge’s unique talents further. Fans are now looking forward to the upcoming episode to learn more about Renges’ connection to the Wild Hands.

Momentary Lily Episode 2 is set to premiere on January 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The episode will first air on TOKYO MX in Japan and will be followed by broadcasts on other channels like BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and AT-X.

After its original airing, Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours later. It will also be available on U-NEXT at 12:00 am JST on January 10 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 11, 2025. Fans in Southeast Asia will also be able to stream the series on Muse Communications’ official YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.